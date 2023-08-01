OSCODA – Eleven teams vied for bragging rights and some pretty cool paddles, handcrafted by Mad House Designs, at the blind-folded canoe race that took place behind the AuSable River Store on Monday, July 24.
The first team to enter the water was Hank’s Petite Paddlers consisting of husband and wife Tim O’Connor and Katherine Demeter who were joined by Dave Carmona. Hank is the couple’s dog. The team was off to a strong start but then sailed past the buoy, banked against the shore and had to turn around.
The Shackets consisting of Amanda Bergeron, Kelly Brown and event organizer Jessica Bravata were up next. Bravata, who had never been in a canoe, served as the caller. The team overshot the buoy and started heading down the river in the wrong direction before turning and crossing the finish line.
The “E” Oarers, whose matching costumes were complete with blue tutus and donkey tails, had been practicing and had a relatively uneventful trip on the course. The team was sponsored by the Edelweiss Tavern and included owner Kat Bol.
The Rowing Stones were doing really well until they got stuck in the weeds and had to back up. They also grounded the canoe a couple of times.
The event got more exciting when Paddle to the Moon capsized 20 feet from shore. The team consisting of Jackie and Lain MacKenzie, owners of To the Moon and Back, and Lisa DePaul, all of whom were wearing bright colored wigs, were given a do-over. Their second attempt, which was accompanied by a member of the water rescue team, started out better. The crowd went wild when the trio finally made it around the buoy after traversing the river. Unfortunately their second attempt ended with a capsize, dumping all three women into the river for a second time. Jackie’s back and red wig, styled as a mullett, will make an interesting find during the next river cleanup.
Team AuSable got off to a strong start but went straight for the river bank and ended up getting out of their canoe after getting stuck in the weeds.
Bad Boys, made up of Oscoda Police Department officers, started going down the river in the wrong direction but finished strong after going around the buoy.
Griff’s Girls had a strong, uneventful run from start to finish as did Team Travis and The Blind Spot that included Heather Tait who was on the winning team in 2014.
The Parkside Paddlers were the last team to enter the river. Dressed in the signature Parkside pink, the young women gave it their all. They started out going in the wrong direction and eventually ended up under the bridge. Once they got turned around they seemed unbothered by the crowd or the race as they casually paddled the course. At one point Bravata told the paddlers they could take off their blindfolds but they persevered and were met with applause and a bit of a standing ovation when they arrived on the shore.
With a time of 2:21 the Bad Boys took third place. Griff’s Girls came in second place with a time of 2:15 and first place went to Team Travis with an impressive time of 1:55.
The AuSable River Store benefitted from the intense sun and heat. Owner Kelly Hume said she ran out of water and chips during the event.
The consensus was that the event was great fun and the paddlers said they will be back next year. Some said they may even practice beforehand.