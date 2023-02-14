OSCODA – After a lengthy, lively discussion that included three Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) members and members of the audience, the EIC decided to move forward with approving two submissions for the Match on Main grant offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
Applications were submitted by River Road Enterprises LLC, owned by Teresa Landino, and Chee Peng of Oscoda, owned by Chang Yang.
Landino submitted a proposal to renovate the building located on River Road between Sunrise Kava Café and the Historical Museum. The plans submitted include converting the upper part of the building to a residence and the lower portion to retail space. Yang plans to make exterior improvements to the restaurant that serves Chinese and Thai food.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson did not attend the meeting. Robert Tasior, who serves as the Planning Commission representative on the EIC, said that Dickerson sent out an e-mail prior to the meeting stating that neither of the grant applications submitted by the businesses were approved and the EIC should decline both of them. According to Chair Dave Iler, Dickerson is on vacation.
EIC members Mary Ed Teuton and Tony Ommani also did not attend the special meeting that had been scheduled for Feb. 8 to review the grant applications. The Feb. 2 regular meeting of the EIC was cancelled an hour prior to its scheduled time. Iler said it was cancelled because he was not able to attend.
Oscoda Township Board Members Bill Palmer and Steve Wusterbarth were in the audience at the Feb. 8 EIC meeting. Palmer said that he thought the timeline for businesses to submit their grant applications to the EIC was too short.
“My hope is the EIC while focused on new development, also focuses on keeping businesses here,” Palmer told the EIC. He added that the EIC should be more lenient about the timeframes. Iler responded that the timeframe needed to fit with the Oscoda Township board meeting.
Tasior said business owners had a month to gather the necessary information for the applications, whereas it took him six months to get plans from a builder.
“We have to do better,” Tasior concluded.
“Problem is we are stuck with the time they give us,” responded Josh Sutton, EIC member and Oscoda Township clerk. Palmer responded that the only deadline that needed to be met was the Feb. 24 MEDC deadline.
“We absolutely need to do better at the grant process. They run a business, they do not apply for grants. We need to provide them with help,” Tasior commented about local business owners. Sutton responded that it is not the township’s job and that business owners think that the township is going to write grants for them.
Tasior asked if it is in the EIC Director’s contract to write grants. Sutton responded no.
“Maybe it should be,” Tasior responded.
“He works for the township,” Sutton commented.
“Why is the EIC even here then? Our responsibility is to give them the tools. We don’t talk about it at stakeholders meetings,” Tasior said, referring to local businesses. He added that he has been stressing this for several months and that he is frustrated.
Kelly Brown, who was in the audience, asked about the township’s Public Participation Plan that states that the township should hold charrettes. A charrette is a meeting in which all stakeholders in a project attempt to resolve conflicts and map solutions. Charrettes are often conducted to design such things as parks and buildings, or to plan communities or transportation systems. Iler responded that the township used to hold meetings on Friday afternoons but they were discontinued due to lack of participation.
“If you’re a business owner, do your job,” Sutton responded in regards to whose responsibility it was to work on grant proposals.
Eventually, Iler made a motion to accept the applications and recommend they move forward to the board for approval contingent on River Road Enterprises completing the Business Worksheet, an MEDC required form. Support was provided by Tasior and the motion passed unanimously. According to a follow-up interview with Superintendent Tammy Kline, the form was submitted within 30 minutes of the meeting. Kline added that she thought it had been submitted in hard copy.
“I would love for the businesses to get this money,” Iler concluded.
As previously reported, the township can submit two business applications to the MEDC. The $25,000 grants are paid on a reimbursement basis and require a 10% match from the business owner.
As previously reported, a representative from the MEDC gave a presentation on the grant application on Jan. 10 at Tait’s Bill of Fare. The grant applications were due to the EIC on Feb. 3 for review at the Feb. 8 special meeting. After approval at the Feb. 8 meeting the applications will go to the Feb. 13 Oscoda Township Board meeting for approval. Following board approval, the applications get submitted by Dickerson to the MEDC grant portal.
Businesses in Oscoda are eligible for the Match on Main grants because Oscoda attained Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) status. This was the second round of funding for which businesses were eligible. There were no applications submitted by the EIC for the first round.