OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) held its 39th annual Art on the Beach event this past weekend, June 24-25. For the uninformed, the Art on the Beach festivities consist of a plethora of artisans, crafters and other vendors setting up booths along the Oscoda Beach Park, where visitors may walk along the beach, examining their wares.

There were nearly 70 vendors that took part in the event this year, with some standouts including Bill Hand, who builds cedar birdhouses and feeders; Mike Richards, who constructs cement leaf furniture and decor; Mike Wolff, who produces handcrafted jewelry; and Karen Andrews, local N2Focus photographer who also makes apparel.

Tags