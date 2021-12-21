OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, during its Dec. 13 meeting conducted business, including setting meeting dates times for 2022.
Oscoda Township board meetings take place on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. The following board meeting dates were announced for 2022:
Jan. 10 & 24
Feb. 14 & 28
Mar. 14 & 28
Apr. 11 & 25
May 9 & 23
June 13 & 27
July 11 & 25
Aug. 8 & 22
Sept. 12 & 26
Oct. 10 & 24
Nov. 14 & 28
Dec. 12
All meetings are scheduled to take place at the Shoreline Players Community Theater located at 6000 Skeel Ave. in Oscoda.
The board also took the following actions at the meeting:
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-39 ratifying the sale of five parcels of land to Oscoda Hotels LLC and making the township clerk the signatory. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said she would like to see the superintendent also be a signatory based on the job duties described in her position description. She said she would like to see two signatures on property sales and purchases. The board agreed to this change. Motion by Sutton, support by Wusterbarth.
• Approved Resolution 2021-40 regarding fiscal year 2021 budget amendments.
• Unanimously approved an extension to the assessor contract with Northern Assessing through April 30, 2022 at a cost of $60,000. The original contract was scheduled to end on Dec. 31. The township had sent out an RFP for proposals for providing assessing services but received no responses. McGuire asked if there was in increase in the cost?” Superintendent Tammie Kline responded she thought it was for a couple of thousand dollars. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer to extend the contract, support from Sutton. “Hopefully we have better luck with the next time we go out with an RFP”, added Superviser Ann Richards. The trustees thanked Nancy Schweikert for her willingness to extend the contract.
• Unanimously approved payment of $8,700 to the Michigan Department of Natural Resource for easement rights through state-owned land for the Iron Belle Trail. Motion by Palmer support by Sutton. Richards noted that the application fee was waived but asked how the $8,700 was determined.” Rick Freeman from ROWE Professional Services Company reported that the fee was based on the length of the easement and was included in the grant application. The one-time fee is for the portion of the trail that is crossing DNR property. Freeman recommended that the township pay the fee.
• Unanimously approved payment of $7,065 to Rourke Builders for the joining of two dead end water mains on Bachman Drive. Motion by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth support by Clerk Josh Sutton. “Did we discuss payment before this?” McGuire asked. Wusterbarth said that it was discussed at the October meeting. “Is Bachman a private road?” McGuire asked. Richards said the cost went up due to the cost of pipes and contamination to soil from the dry cleaner’s plume. The cost increased from $8 per foot to $32 per foot due to the contamination.
• Unanimously approved payment of 26 invoices from ROWE Professional Services Company totaling $339,595 for a variety of projects. ROWE held on to the invoices so that grant reimbursement could be obtained before the invoices were paid. McGuire asked Freeman to tell the public how much was not grant funded. Freeman said it was the two “as needed” invoices totaling $5,425 and $2,190 in invoices that were related to Furtaw Field. He also reported that ROWE was also within budget and not at risk of exceeding the grant amounts awarded for the projects.
• In a vote of six to one, approved taking the Aune Medical Center property to auction with a minimum reserve price of $900,000. McGuire voted no. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 23. There will be a three-day live auction. There will be a 10 percent down payment requirement with cash to close in 30 days. The township had been in negotiations for a purchase agreement that included a land contract. Land contract terms would no longer be offered if the property goes to auction. Richards asked if Freel had reviewed the auction contract. He indicated that he had. Motion by Wusterbarth to move forward with the auction, support by Cummings. Sutton will be the future signatory on property sales and purchases. McGuire asked if the authority shouldn’t be with the superintendent.
• Unanimously approved payment of $218,635.60 to RCL Construction for the pump station replacement project. The amount was requested for equipment purchase and is the first payment. Motion by Palmer, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved providing authorization to the township supervisor and clerk to execute the Shared Services Contract with AuSable Township subject to approval from AuSable Township. The contract covers police, fire and the cemetery. Motion by Palmer, support by McGuire.
• Unanimously accepted with deep regrets the resignation of Mimi McDonald from the Planning Commission effective Dec. 7. McDonald served as the chair of the commission. Motion by Palmer, support by McGuire with regrets. Richards thanked Mimi for all of her time dedicated to the commission.
• Unanimously appointed Jeffrey Linderman, who has a Greenbush mailing address but lives in Oscoda, to the Planning Commission. Linderman has worked in seasonal positions with AuSable Township for the past four years and worked as a Sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years before he retired. Linderman listed trustees Spencer and Sutton as friends. Motion by McGuire, support by Spencer.
• Approved dividing a 35 acre parcel of land into two 17.5 acre parcels. Motion by Palmer, support by Trustee Jeremy Spencer with the contingency of an easement.
• Unanimously approved re-appointing Greg Schulz to the Planning Commission for an additional two years. His new term will expire Dec. 31, 2023. Motion by Richards, support by Sutton.
• Re-appointed Adam Hume to the Zoning Board of Appeals for an additional two years. His new term will expire Dec. 31, 2023. Motion by Richards, support by McGuire.
• Unanimously approved providing authorization to Kline to pay bills later in the month since there is only one board meeting. The paid bills will be reviewed at the January meeting. Motion by Palmer, support by McGuire.
• Unanimously approved pay application #5 for Katterman Trucking. Sutton said he sent the invoice totaling $137,146.78 to the board earlier in the day. Motion by Palmer, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved removing a parcel of land temporarily from the non-disposition list so that the sub-committee can work out a purchase agreement. Wusterbarth said that the property was on the non-disposable list. Herb Travis, owner of Travis Sanitation, is asking to purchase the parcel. Motion by Wusterbarth, support by Cummings. McGuire said she would like to see Nancy look at the split, referring to Northern Assessing. Wusterbarth said it would all be resolved in the sub-committee.
• Unanimously approved the 2022 board meeting schedule. Motion by Richards, support by Palmer.
• Unanimously approved writing off $170.10 in bad debt due to the property being auctioned. Motion by Richards, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved setting a special meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12:30 p.m. Motion by Richards, support by Sutton.
Early in the meeting, that began at 6:p.m., the board went into executive session for approximately one hour during which time they discussed the sale of the Aune Medical Center. There was no action out of the executive session.
Although Spencer had indicated at the Nov. 22 meeting that the township would be ready to go live for the Dec. 13 meeting at the Shoreline Theater, the meeting was held virtually via Zoom. Cummings said that the public has been asking for in-person meetings. Palmer asked if there was a contingency plan for the meeting in January if everything isn’t in place at Shoreline Theater and with MiCTV.
McGuire added water loss be added to the agenda. She reported that a resident, who had previously worked for the water department but now works for Kalitta Air, had made her aware of two leaks at the airport near hangars 1 and 2 and that water had been bubbling up there for some time. McGuire said that F & V was aware of the leaks but nothing had been done to fix them. She added that F & V said they did not have the equipment to make the repairs. Richards asked that Kline follow-up with F & V.