OSCODA – The 21st annual Iosco County Family Fun Fair took place on April 22 at Oscoda High School.
With no admission for entry, the fair offered a day of fun and education for families throughout Iosco County and consisted of 53 presenters. Various local organizations set up tables in the school gymnasium to distribute educational handouts about programs and services available to families throughout the county.
These organizations included the Oscoda Downtown Beautification Committee, WKJC, FISH, Iosco County 4-H and the Oscoda Rotary Club, to name a few. Local agencies, such as the Oscoda Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, were present as well and stationed their vehicles outside the entrance to the school to provide community engagement.
A free lunch was offered for attending families and there were plenty of crafts and activities available to keep children occupied, such as skee-ball, cornhole, swimming and temporary tattoos. The Oscoda Rotary Club also distributed a plethora of raffle tickets to families which gave many children a chance to win prizes.
The event saw a large turnout, about 500 people or so, according to Jim Kent, member of the Oscoda Rotary Club and one of the main coordinators for the event. Kent says that he’s watched the event grow so much in the last few years and seeing all the families and positive energy each year brings a smile to his face.
The event is for a good cause, bringing awareness of available community resources to families that may benefit from them. Kent says that the goal of the event is to bring the vast majority of information about these resources together so that everything is in the same place at the same time, creating a “one-stop shopping” experience for families who might not have any idea what’s out there and what’s available to them.
Kent says he feels that as far as reaching parents and families, the event is hitting the mark. “The people we want to present to, that maybe need these resources, they’re showing up and that’s great,” Kent said.
The Oscoda High School Interact Club was also responsible for assisting in the event and Kent credited the club’s dedicated members and all involved volunteers for the success of this year’s fair.
Sponsors of the event included: Kalitta Air, the Oscoda Rotary Club, Oscoda Dairy Queen, Jim and Kathy Kent, Rick and Barbara Ruth, Carroll Broadcasting, the Iosco County Republican Committee, Iosco County Democratic Party, Alcona Health Center and the Oscoda Lions Club.