LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of AuGres, has announced an upcoming office hour events for people in Iosco County to meet with their state representative.
The office hours meeting will take place today (Wednesday) from 2:30-3:30 p.m., at the Robert J. Parks Library, located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda.
No appointments are necessary to attend. Anyone unable to attend the meetings can contact Hoadley’s office by calling 517-373-1789 or emailing MikeHoadley@house.mi.gov.
Hoadley held similar office hours earlier this week in West Branch, Gladwin and Standish.