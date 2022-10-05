HALE – Following a fairly solid turnout at the inaugural Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk in Hale last year, the number of participants and donations increased even more during the second annual event in 2022.
Again organized by American Legion Post 422 of Hale and its Auxiliary, it was held on Sept. 24, with assistance from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 882 and associates, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7435, Tawas Area Veterans groups and a number of businesses and individuals.
With approximately 22 military veterans taking their own life every single day – roughly 660 lives lost to suicide each month – the purpose of the walk is to help combat this startling statistic, by raising funds to assist with the immediate needs of those in crisis.
As previously reported, about 35 people joined the first Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk in 2021. The registration fees at that time brought in just over $500, alone, but many participants also gave extra to support the cause. Several attendees raised money ahead of the event, as well, which added more than $700 to total.
According to American Legion Auxiliary Secretary and Chaplain Marlene Polishak, there were 45 people who took part in the 5K this time around. “We collected $4,136, with more money coming in,” she shared.
Considering that the registration fee was $20 per person, this shines a light on the generosity of those who supported the walk. Any school-aged children could join at no charge but, even if all 45 registrants paid the sign-up fee, this would have come to $900. The fundraiser, though, generated nearly five times that amount, and there was a donation can in at least one local establishment. So many people, participants or not, went above and beyond with their contributions.
Starting out from the American Legion post, the route for the procession crossed M-65, and then continued on to Eagle Pointe Plaza. Here, event goers could make four laps around the track if they wanted to complete the full 5K, which included the return trip back to the Legion building. However, they didn’t have to finish all four laps, and could walk as many or as few as they desired, all at their own pace.
“We also had side-by-side vehicles to let walkers ride in if they got too tired,” added Polishak.
On behalf of herself, the auxiliary and others involved, she expressed her gratitude to the businesses and individuals throughout the area who stood behind this important cause. Among them, were Auxiliary 1st Vice President Sandy Denstedt, who organized this year’s Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk; Roger’s Family Foods of Hale, which allowed a table to be set up in their store for donations to the fundraiser; and Print ‘n’ Go of East Tawas, which prepared the flyers for the activity at no cost.
Polishak also extended her thanks to the Plainfield Township Fire Department (PTFD) personnel who, with vehicles positioned at the front and end of the line, again guided the walkers along the route.
She remarked that the PTFD members are great, and, “They help with all our events if needed.”
Polishak also noted that while there was a little mist during the 2022 event, luckily, the rain which came down that day held off until after the walk.
Participants received a T-shirt upon registering, which observed the occasion and also drew attention to the Veterans Crisis Line. Free, confidential and available 24/7 – to both veterans and their family members who are facing such struggles as being at risk of suicide – crisis line experts can be reached by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, texting “838255” or arranging a virtual chat at veteranscrisisline.net. The previous telephone number for the Veterans Crisis Line will also put callers in touch with the assistance they need, by dialing 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1.
Anyone who was unable to attend the second annual Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk, but would still like to make a contribution to the fundraiser/awareness event, can mail donations to: Hale American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 93, Hale, MI 48739.
American Legion Post 422 of Hale is located at 429 W. Main St. More information, including eligibility details for joining the Legion, its auxiliary or the Sons of the American Legion, is available by calling 989-728-5055.