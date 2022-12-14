OSCODA — The governing body of Emmanuel Mission has voted to close its doors as of Dec 4, according to Father Tim Doubblestein, the shelter’s director.

“While it is clear that there still is a need for a shelter in the community, over the past three years we have been hit with a serious decline in the volunteer base for our ministry and an increasing number of people who are in need of clinical help being referred to us for services,” he said in a press release. “These factors, among others, have led us to the realization that the ministry had outpaced our small church’s ability to sustain it.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos