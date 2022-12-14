OSCODA — The governing body of Emmanuel Mission has voted to close its doors as of Dec 4, according to Father Tim Doubblestein, the shelter’s director.
“While it is clear that there still is a need for a shelter in the community, over the past three years we have been hit with a serious decline in the volunteer base for our ministry and an increasing number of people who are in need of clinical help being referred to us for services,” he said in a press release. “These factors, among others, have led us to the realization that the ministry had outpaced our small church’s ability to sustain it.”
As for those living in the shelter, Doubblestein said most of the shelter occupants were placed into hotels for a short period of time while the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency put things into high gear to find them housing. He said he is only aware of one occupant who went to another homeless shelter.
The shelter itself could house four single men and four single women, and one family at a time.
“Before Covid-19 there were times in which we could do overflow and increase our beds up to 15,” he said.
Hope Anglican Chapel, which has run Emmanuel Mission is still in operation and is planning on still being active in ministering to the community.
“We have a deep love for Oscoda,” Doubblestein said. “And we want to continue to show Christ’s love to it in very real and practical ways.”
Emmanuel Mission will no longer be accepting donations of food or clothing. Doubblestein asked that these donations be redirected toward a resale shop or food pantry of your choice.