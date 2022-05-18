EAST TAWAS – Imagine that you’ve completed all of your tasks after a long day, and the moment your head hits the pillow as you settle into the comfort of your bed, you’re jolted by the blare of a pager. Picture having just arrived at a family gathering, and in mere minutes you’re kissing your loved ones goodbye so you can rush to the scene of an emergency.
This is the day-to-day reality for first responders, who drop everything at a moment’s notice regardless of weekends, birthdays or holidays, in the interest of helping others. They often risk their own lives in the process, at all hours of the day and night, and their sacrifices deserve recognition.
One such gesture was made recently by Tawas Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) No. 2588 members, who hosted an inaugural First Responder Appreciation Awards Dinner at their clubhouse in East Tawas.
F.O.E. Vice President Nazih Hazime extended an invitation to all of the first responding entities in Iosco County, who were asked to provide a “Person of the Year” from their department.
Joined by family and fellow representatives of their respective agencies, the guests of honor who were able to make it to the event first enjoyed a social hour.
Members of the Tawas Area Honor Guard, American Legion Post 211, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5678 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 130 then carried out the Posting of the Colors.
F.O.E. Arie Member and Chaplain, Denise Jones, proceeded to give a prayer before the attendees were treated to a meal of prime rib, garlic parmigiana chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cheesecake and more.
Hazime then kicked off the awards presentation, for which his wife, Laurie, put together the certificate plaques recognizing each recipient for their commitment, dedication and performance.
Selected for one of the Person of the Year honors, was Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post Sergeant Jamie Bullis.
Hazime recited information that was shared by Lt. Mike Brown, when Bullis also received the post’s 2021 Peter H. McNamara Trooper of the Year Award.
“For those who haven’t had the privilege of working alongside or reporting to Sgt. Bullis, in addition to his drive in pushing the ball downfield in terms of the mission at hand here at the post, Sgt. Bullis also has a true dedication to the Field Training Officer program and the success of his squad,” Brown stated.
Bullis and his wife, Joy, also operate The Chosen Ranch in Harrisville, which is a nonprofit Christian home for children who have had a rough road in life and need a second chance.
Upon receiving a call from circuit court that there were 13 boys on a list who needed help, Bullis – who is invested in youth and the community, and coaches multiple school sports teams – stepped in.
His involvement began with a survival trip for the boys and this transitioned into what is now The Chosen Ranch. Youth learn about work ethics and money and time management but, above all else, they receive acceptance and love.
As previously reported, Bullis stated that it is not a camp, institution or center. “This is a home for abused, neglected, abandoned and homeless children. Our mission is to be there for kids who have never had one where they are valued, where they are special, and where their enormous potential is recognized. We let them know they are loved.”
He also explained that these are not “bad kids,” but are children who have come out of bad situations. “Doing what I do, I see it a lot. Many people have no clue the battle these kids have to wage each day, just to survive. They have to figure out how to get their next meal, and where they are going to sleep on a daily basis.”
Bullis was thanked for his dedication and hard work, both on and off the job, when accepting his plaque.
Hazime then called up East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett, who selected four individuals to receive awards.
He began with some history, noting that the Union Fire Company Ben Franklin helped establish in 1736 was the first true volunteer fire department. What started as a bucket brigade expanded as more volunteers came on, with engines, ladders and other equipment eventually being purchased also.
People learn from history and those who came before them, and Deckett said that the award recipients are carrying on the history.
“So one of the things we have to do is gain experience. And Ben Franklin said you need experience so you don’t make mistakes,” he continued. However, when younger people ask about how they get experience, “of course the answer is, by making mistakes.”
He said that the ETFD roster consists of several members with five years of service or less, a large number of personnel with more than 30 years of experience and then those with various years of service scattered in between.
“So that’s what’s represented here,” Deckett said, while standing next to two of the department’s younger firefighters – Kylie Moe and Trent Fenner, who each received their one-year service pins in April – and Safety Officer Bob Hester who, with 56 years under his belt, is the longest-serving member on the ETFD.
Upon telling some amusing anecdotes about lessons the veteran firefighters learned over the years, Deckett noted that these experiences now come into play as a benefit for newcomers, “and we can share those things so they don’t have to learn through the mistakes that we all made,” he said. “And of course we want to always remember the firefighters that served. So that was the reason for this award.”
Those who have given their time and either retired, moved on, passed away while in the fire service or gave their lives in the line of duty also need to be honored, Deckett went on.
“So we have all those people represented here,” he said, referencing Barb Klenow, who was also given a plaque. She was there to symbolize all the firefighters who have served their time and are still around, as well as those who have passed on. This includes her husband, Norm Klenow, an ETFD assistant chief and safety officer, who died in the line of duty in 2019. Their son, Doug Klenow, was an ETFD lieutenant when he passed away in 2013.
Deckett said that people involved in the fire service carry a heavy load, for their department and others, and that this was illustrated by the four award recipients.
When it was time to reveal the honoree from the Goodar Township Fire Department in South Branch, “We went a different route this year,” said Captain Barbara Finley.
She shared that after starting a cadet program about a year ago, Angelina Estes, 15, Oscoda, jumped right in. She always lends a hand, helps out with the new cadets who come in and is willing to do whatever needs to be done.
“This is what she wants to do as a career,” Finley said, of Estes’ firefighter and paramedic aspirations. She added that Estes has worked really hard, and those on the department felt that she deserved the recognition.
“She didn’t know anything about this,” Finley continued as, in addition to the F.O.E. plaque, she also presented Estes with a glass award naming her as “Cadet Firefighter of the Year.” It acknowledges her outstanding performance, personal commitment and dedicated service, as well.
The next presenter was Iosco County EMS Operations Manager/Paramedic Ray Bruning, who said that staff selected Kristi Benedict as employee of the year.
One of the first to volunteer and help when needed, Bruning said that Benedict always shows up to work with a smile and maintains a positive attitude. “She keeps her partners motivated and she makes every work day very enjoyable.”
He also recited the remarks one of Benedict’s co-workers wrote, when nominating her. “Kristi is always looking for the best in people, and she definitely brings greatness to Iosco County EMS,” it reads in part. “Everyone always has such great things to say about her, she delivers awesome patient care and she has amazing bedside manner. And even in high-stress situations, Kristi always remains calm and is extremely helpful. Even when she’s on scene as a first responder, she’s one of the first to jump in and offer help.”
Along with her emergency medical technician duties, Bruning said Benedict works full-time as the association manager for the Northeastern Michigan Board of Realtors. She is also a firefighter and medical first responder (MFR) with the Plainfield Township Fire Department (PTFD).
Bruning’s conclusion was a nice segue into the next award, given by PTFD Chief Steve Bradley and Assistant Chief Ed Lauria.
Captain Patrick Ready was chosen as their Person of the Year and, when describing how he is an asset to the PTFD and the community as a whole, Bradley and Lauria literally spelled it out, acrostic style. For example, the “P” in his name brings to mind performance. Bradley said that Ready always performs above and beyond the call of duty. And while his main passion is on the fire side, he also became a MFR. “He did this for his community.”
Accountability was listed next, followed by the time he puts in. Bradley acknowledged this by saying that even if his pager goes off multiple times in one night, Ready manages to get up the next morning and return to his regular job at the township.
Reliability was cited, as well, whether Ready is on an emergency scene or helping with school activities and community events.
Bradley and Lauria also credited him for such attributes as his integrity; dedication; being one of the first to respond when a call comes in; having a keen awareness of everything going on around him while on a scene; keeping up on his own education as he also makes sure that new members are versed in their tasks at hand; and assisting youth while they move through the PTFD cadet program.
Hazime expressed his gratitude to all who supported the event, including sponsor Kenny Schaaf/Schaaf & Associates Construction; photographer Jay Samuels, who’s also a retired MSP sergeant; Chris Holtz of Chris’s Catering, for providing the meal; Precious Petals by Jamie, for supplying the floral arrangements for the tables; Mike and Cindy Jacques, who donated the mason jars for the flowers; and officer Branden Kirby, who attended on behalf of the Tawas City Police Department.
F.O.E. Worthy President Kelli Carlisle then thanked the responders for their service, saying, “You make this community what it is.”
She also summarized the charitable work carried out by the F.O.E. on a national scale with its 700,000 members – that includes having donated about $750 million to diabetes research since 2008 – as well as on the local level.
Millions of dollars are brought in each year via local fundraisers, and goes to people in need in the various F.O.E. communities.
Carlisle said that the Tawas Bay Eagles recently surpassed 800 members, and is one of the fastest growing aeries in Michigan. This is very important to them since the more members they have, the more money they can raise and then use to benefit the community.
They help make it possible for the nonprofit to continue giving back locally, and the F.O.E.’s efforts range from running an Angel Tree program for foster children and conducting highway clean-ups, to raising funds for schools and community events.
“Our motto is people helping people,” Carlisle said, sharing that personally, the F.O.E. has been a refuge in tough times, with the members being a second family to her. “This is what this club is about – people helping people.”
To learn more about joining the Eagles, call 362-3201, stop into the building at 803 W. Bay St. (US-23) in East Tawas or visit www.facebook.com/tawasbayeagles2588.
Carlisle pointed out that for active or retired first responders, there is a minimal application fee but they will receive one free year of membership. “We will be there to support you and, again, we appreciate everything you do for our community, overall.”
Wrapping things up, Laurie and Hazime raffled off the centerpieces and guests were then welcome to take home any leftovers from the meal. However, Hazime noted that most of the food was donated to The Chosen Ranch, to distribute to their needy families.
As for how the event came about, when Hazime moved to the area two years ago, he presented the idea to the Eagles board and they embraced it. A retired first responder himself, he dedicated 34 years to the fire service – between Dearborn and two different departments in Arizona – which included 14 years as fire chief.
While in Arizona, he was asked to help a Moose Lodge coordinate a First Responder Annual Appreciation Awards Dinner. Starting with 50 attendees, the number grew to 250 within five years.
Hazime said that the plan is for the appreciation event at the F.O.E. in East Tawas to also continue as an annual affair. Based on the positive feedback from the inaugural occasion on April 30, he knows the event will increase with first responder entities and participants, “and we hope to create further awareness of the good work all the agencies do on a daily basis with our community.”
He said that the event’s purpose is to honor a Person of the Year and to give back to the local responders. “They serve to protect us, and we feel it is fitting to acknowledge and honor them with an annual awards dinner.”
Hazime added that the best part is bringing in first responders from all surrounding agencies. These men and women are of different ranks and they sit together to break bread, communicate among each other, enjoy the camaraderie, create relationships and recognize one of their own with an award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Getting to know each other prior to the alarms going off and working together at an emergency scene, in turn, helps to mitigate an emergency quickly and professionally, especially when there may be several different agencies responding to the call, he noted.
“The other advantage to hosting such an event is it brings the community together to support it,” Hazime said, adding that this falls in line with the Eagles’ motto.