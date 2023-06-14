OSCODA – The streets around Furtaw Field were lined with cars on Saturday June 10 for the first annual Touch A Truck event. The event was a fundraiser for The Thin Gold Line Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides resources to those working in emergency communications.

According to event organizer Jessica Bravata, nearly 1,500 individuals attended the all day event and the $10,000 fundraising goal was exceeded. Funds were raised through sponsorships, admission of $5 for anyone 12 and over, “jail” bail and a 50/50 raffle.

