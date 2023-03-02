TAWAS CITY – The individual wrestling state championship is ready to launch Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
As per usual, Iosco County will have a major presence at the tournament, as eight Whittemore-Prescott grapplers and one from Oscoda battle it out in Division 4 while two Tawas Area team members will take part in the Division 3 portion of the tournament.
“It should be fun,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “I want the girls to go down there and have a good time and the boys too, but the goal is to place at states and hopefully they can all get it done.”
Whittemore-Prescott
Sam Vyner 157
After losing in the blood round last year, Vyner makes the trip back to Ford Field this weekend. Vyner of course hopes to get over the hump this time though, and earn a spot on the podium.
“I feel like I gained a lot more mass and I’ve been working out harder and getting into way better shape,” Vyner said. “I’m only a sophomore so I want to make a name for myself, because no one sees me coming. It motivated me a lot, losing in the blood round last year and ever since I’ve been really mad and motivated to get better and do better than I did last year.”
His coach had thoughts on Vyner’s trip to the finals as well.
“He is excited to be there this year, he wants to place now, last year as a freshman he was just excited to be there,” Wilson said. “He knows he has to wrestle good this year to get on the podium.”
Dillan Parent 150
For Dillan Parent, a good showing at the state finals this weekend would be a fantastic cap to a stellar career. Last year he went 0-2 at the state finals, but Wilson things this year should go much better.
“He knows he can’t make mistakes at this level and he has to show up and wrestle on Friday,” Wilson said.
In the two weeks since regionals, Parent has been able to keep his focus.
“I’ve been trying to stay in shape and keeping my mind set and locked in on getting to the podium,” Parent said. “I just keep saying in the back of my had that this is my last chance, my last shot to do this, so do it.”
Gracie Murphy 105
She may be a first time state qualifier, but fresh off a second place finish n a tough regional, sophomore Gracie Murphy is full of confidence for the state tournament.
“I’m feeling pretty excited, last year I didn’t get the opportunity to go because I didn’t qualify, so I’m excited that I get the experience this,” Murphy said. “I feel like I have a good chance to place, I have to wrestle good, the competition is going to be good but I feel like if I wrestle well and I am feeling good that day good things can happen.”
Gabby Murphy 110
At last year’s state finals, Gabby Murphy was able to take fifth place. The sophomore is hoping for another similar finish this year, if not even better.
“I don’t think it is going to be easy, I’ll just work hard and see what happens,” Murphy said. “I think it is going to be more challenging this year because of all the underclassmen coming up. It is going to be exciting because we get to watch everyone else’s match. We are bringing so many people, it is almost like a team tournament It is exciting.”
Serenity Hayes 135
Serenity Hayes also had a great showing last year, taking seventh place at the finals. She’s headed south for Ford Field with a spot on the podium on her mind once again.
“I feel confident but I don’t want to be cocky,” Hayes said. “I feel like I can make it. Last year prepared me for what is going to come this year. (I have to) work hard and just focus.”
Carly Cowles 125
Carly Cowles came up just short of reaching the podium last year. Now a senior, will certainly be one to watch this weekend as she vies for a top spot this year.
“I’ve always competed/focused well on bigger stages but since this year is my senior year and coming up short last year, I’m feeling the pressure a bit,” she said. “I know I have to win my first match to be in a better position. That being said, I’m confident that all the work I’ve put in since last year will pay off and I’m going to be on the podium by the end of the weekend.”
London Crossley 170
It may be interesting to find out that London Crossley, a sophomore, is in her first year of wrestling. She was certainly a quick study though as she was able to place third in the regional tournament to punch her state finals ticket.
“I had nothing else to do so my friends convinced me (to try wrestling),” she said. “I was kind of unsure about it but once I tried it out I really liked it. It has been fun. (Going to states) is really nerve-wrecking but I think it will be a good experience and very interesting. My main goal is just to wrestle my hardest and hopefully I can make it to the second day.”
Shaelyn Vyner 145
The junior Shaelyn Vyner joined the wrestling team late last winter. She has been able to quickly become one of the area’s top wrestlers and proved it with this year’s state finals berth.
“(I’ve been) practicing and pushing myself harder (the last few weeks),” she said. “I think it would be awesome to place on the podium but it is going to be hard. Just being there for the experience, even if I don’t place would be amazing.”
Tawas Area
Luke Martin 175
Keep an eye on Martin at the state finals this weekend. He might just have a shot at a historic run. Fresh of a regional championship, he will set his sights on the biggest stage of them all.
“Luke has a great seeding being that he took first at regional, being the second time there knows that is in store so that should give him an advantage,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “This time he is on a mission. He has some serious goals.”
If Martin has his way, you’ll be seeing his hand raised at the end of the day on Saturday.
“My only goals for the state finals this year are to compete the best I can and take home a state title,” he said.
Max Herrick 215
This will be Herrick’s first trip to the state finals. He will have quite the challenge ahead of him too, as he will be faced off against one of the top wrestlers in his weight class right off the bat.
“Max being his firs time there is going to be overwhelming but I think he will do well though,” Chad Herrick said. “He will be going up against some big strong kids but he will use his speed and quickness and hopefully his condition will push him on.”
Max Herrick is looking forward to the opportunity to see what he can do.
“My goals for the state finals are to wrestle 110-percent for six minutes every time I am on the mat and to place in the top 10,” he said. “I want to represent my school and this sport with good sportsmanship, honor and dignity.”
Oscoda
Jhonas Williams 106
Oscoda’s Jhonas Williams will be making the trip to Ford Field for the second straight season. He was unable to place last year, but he’s hoping that he can make a bigger run this go-around.
“My hope for states is to come out of the gate and wrestle every match to the best of my ability to try to end up on the podium,” he said.
Williams took fourth place at the regional meet, but considering the quality of his opponents, he shouldn’t be counted out of making a run to the podium.
“Jhonas has been consistently good in an extremely tough division,” his head coach Ben Guffey said. “Seeding at this level of competition means nothing, anyone can beat anyone at this point no matter the ranking.”