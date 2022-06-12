AUSABLE TWP — At their regular meeting on June 6, AuSable Township’s Board of Trustees approved Resolution 2022-07 to increase wages by $2 per hour for the township’s hourly employees. According to Superintendent Eric Strayer the increase is needed to “guarantee its retention of existing employees”.
The positions impacted by the increase include the Administrative Assistant, Utility Billing Clerk, Department of Public Works (DPW) Manager, DPW Assistant Manager, DPW Assistant, Enforcement Officer, and Office Sub & Seasonal. Strayer said the increase will result in an overall annual cost increase to the township of $24,960. Motion to approve by Trustee Alanda Barnes, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino passed unanimously. Trustee Diana London was not in attendance.
“We just heard about the importance of staff retention," said Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau prior to the vote. Beliveau was referring to the presentation by Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Carruthers-Sobeleski, Prosecutor Jim Bacarella, Sheriff Scott Frank, and Director of Emergency Services Mike Eller, who all described the county's challenges with staff recruitment and retention.
The county officials are attending township meetings throughout the county to discuss the need for an increase in the county’s operating millage. For full coverage of the proposed millage that will be on the August ballot, see the May 3 issue of the Oscoda Press.
In other action the board:
- Approved Ordinance 128 that will allow pet service facilities as a special use in Zone R-N and Zone C-2 General Business. The ordinance also lays out the performance standards for a pet service facility. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
- Voted to pursue an offer from DTE to extend the gas main to the Department of Public Works building located at 4280 Lamrock Way for approximately $5,500. According to Strayer, the township paid $1.97 per gallon for 455 gallons of propane that was used from Feb. 24 to March 31 at a cost of $897. Motion by Barnes, with the caveat that the amount not exceed $5,500, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously. The change to gas from propane is expected to save the township approximately $1,000 annually.
- Renewed the annual snowmobile/ORV Trail Operating Agreement with Iosco Parks and Recreation. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
- Approved the summer newsletter that will be included in the summer tax bill. Information will be added to the newsletter about when property owners on US 23, who are impacted by the sewer extension project and the bike path, can put their signs back up on their properties. Motion by Graham, support by Ramsdell, passed unanimously.
- Unanimously passed Resolution 2022-06, a budget amendment that adds $56,150 to the township’s Economic Development Fund for the 2022 budget. The resolution covers the cost of the mosquito control contract with APM Mosquito Control. Motion by Ramsdell with support from Samotis. According to Strayer over 25 property owners have opted out of receiving the mosquito control service. Beliveau said that he had seen an APM truck in the township.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance 129 that designates “Iosco County to discharge the responsibility of the Charter Township of AuSable regarding flood plain management, and to designate regulated flood hazard areas. Motion by Barnes, support from Cinquino.
- Delayed a decision on purchasing signs from Omega Electric & Sign Company in Alpena for $2,600 for the replacement of two signs located at both ends of the Industrial Park. Strayer said he couldn’t find a local business who could provide the signs. Graham said she would like to see a picture of a sign before making a decision about the purchase.