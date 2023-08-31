AuSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees received an update from Iosco County Commissioner Terry Dutcher at its regular Aug. 21 meeting.
Dutcher reported on a meeting he had attended sponsored by the North Michigan Counties Association at which Deena Bosworth, director of Governmental Affairs, presented on the state’s legislative schedule. According to Dutcher, Michigan has been chosen for an early primary in February which would require information to be out in October.
Dutcher also told the board that the state wants to implement a two-week schedule for employees as part of labor laws. It appears that he was referring to House Bill 5136 that was introduced by Representative Kara Hope in June 2021 that would “require certain employers to provide written work schedules to certain employees.”
Dutcher reported that Michigan is the only state that does not have a statewide septic code, meaning it is left up to counties or townships to set standards. In Michigan, the public health code charges local health departments with developing and implementing codes regarding water wells and septic systems, according to the Michigan Lakes & Streams Association, Inc. The state wants to implement a statewide septic code that will require septic systems to be examined every five years.
As previously reported, the county received a blight elimination grant. John Henry will be demolishing two blighted properties in the county, one in Tawas City and a second one in Oscoda Township.
The county voted to extend the contract for Chris Scharrer, the broadband consultant, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. As previously reported, working together with Scharrer, the county and Develop Iosco were able to obtain a $15.4 million broadband grant for the four-county region to provide broadband to underserved and underserved areas.
The county has put out a Request for Proposals for contractors to make energy efficiency improvements for homeowners who will be awarded up to $25,000 in funding through the $500,000 MIHOPE grant awarded to the county by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau asked about the statewide septic ordinance. Dutcher reported that both Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and the Department of Energy, Great Lakes and the Environment (EGLE) are both hiring an additional 100 staff to be able to implement these types of changes.
Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis asked about Develop Iosco (DI). Dutcher reported that DI has been doing a lot of good things. Dutcher thanked trustees for joining DI but asked that someone from the township join the board of directors. Dutcher reported that Baldwin Township Supervisor Chris Martin was hired as the Executive Director for DI, a half time position, that is shared with and jointly funded by Michigan Works! Dutcher said that “interesting things on the horizon.”
The trustees went on to discuss Ordinance Number 136, the ordinance that will replace Ordinance Number 41, the ordinance that addresses grass, weed and dead trees. The ordinance will be placed in the newspaper and presented for adoption at the Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting.
The trustees unanimously passed Resolution 2023-18. The resolution spells out the agreement between the Iosco County Road Commission and AuSable Township in regards to paying for the township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET) in the event that the bids that will be opened on Sept. 1 exceed the engineer’s cost estimate.
Prior to voting, Samotis said that she is fielding daily calls asking about when the township’s portion of the IET will be completed. Public support for the project goes up everyday. Samotis reported that $18,000 in donations has been received from the public and that the township would love to get more.
The motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell to pass resolution 2023-18 was seconded by Clerk Kelly Graham.
The trustees discussed the increases in the police and fire budgets proposed by Oscoda Township. As previously reported, AuSable Township purchases police and fire services from Oscoda Township.
“I don’t understand how we are expected to make a decision when we don’t receive numbers until January when we have to develop our budget in December,” said Samotis. Superintendent Eric Strayer said that he had one of the Oscoda Township budget sessions where the expense side, but not the revenue side, of the 2024 budget was discussed.
According to the board packet, the amount that AuSable Township has paid for police has more than doubled in the past six years from $223,455 in 2018 to $453,926.80 in 2023. The estimate for 2024 based on the preliminary budget numbers from Oscoda Township is $514,153.30, a $60,226 increase which is equal to 13.27%.
The fire budget has varied from year to year from a low of $76,882 in 2022 to a high of $271,943 in 2023 when AuSable Township paid $200,000 towards a new fire truck. Based on the preliminary budget numbers the 2024 cost would be $140,706, more than double the $71,943 for fire paid in 2023, if the amount for the truck is subtracted.
AuSable trustees described the increases as “scary” and “ridiculous.”
“They are definitely going up,” said Beliveau. Strayer said the township will have to get into the general fund to pay for police and fire. Trustee Yvette Ramsdell asked why the fire budget had doubled. Strayer explained that the per call rate went up, as well as the stipend for equipment and mileage. Clerk Kelly Graham said the increased rates have increased the number of volunteers who show up at fires.
Samotis noted that while the police millage has increased the police budget has doubled. Strayer said that he was sure that the board will be discussing the budgets more but that he wanted to give trustees a heads up. Beliveau asked if the township is clear on the process for renewing or passing a new police and fire millage. Strayer said there is a fine line between asking for too much and not asking for enough.
Beliveau asked about different options available to the township including letting the current millage expire, renewing the current millage and adding a second millage for the difference. He noted that what was attainable five years ago is not attainable today. Beliveau said it would be good to have some options to discuss at the budget meeting including some alternative service providers.
Dutcher noted that Alcona County lost one of their officers to Oscoda Township because the township paid more. Dutcher reported that the Tawas Area Schools is paying the Iosco County Sheriff’s Department for a resource officer. Beliveau asked if the township could contract with the sheriff’s department to pay for three or four officers. He asked if the opportunity exists.
Strayer presented the following points for the trustees to consider:
• The township has a millage that will be voted on next year and could ask for more money.
• AuSable has to give the Oscoda Police Department one year notice to terminate their contract.
• The township could ask for a reduction in service that could mean fewer patrols, no coverage at certain times of the day or night and use of other means to cover the township (state or county patrols).
• The township could start its own police force.
• The township could contract for police patrols using other means.
During member comments Trustee Gina Cinquino said the township needs to “practice what we preach” and needs to “lead by example” in reference to the historical cemetery. She noted that the fence is broken, the grass is high and there are fallen down trees. Beliveau said he remembered when Cal Thomas used to take great pride in taking care of the cemetery and it was time to “pass the torch.”
Strayer reported that the bank had taken possession of Aspen Hotel and had paid the back water bill that was owed to the township. Strayer said he thinks Dino Management is still the property manager. Trustee Alanda Barnes said the property looks a lot better.
The board packet included an update on mosquito treatment. According to Benjamin Seago with APM Mosquito Control, “the season has been pretty smooth on our end overall.”
Seago reported that the APM had fielded 48 resident calls, 230 miles of roadways were fogged, and 303 pounds of BTI were used for standing water treatments.
According to Seago, the heavy rains could provide habitat for container and summer floodwater mosquitoes to emerge. Crews have been inspecting and treating ditches and flooded yards to control the larval populations before adults emerge. According to a report from APM, the cost of the township’s mosquito control program through Aug. 9 was $22,451.50.
The next AuSable Township board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to Monday being Labor Day.