OSCODA – Seven Oscoda band students qualified for and participated in MSBOA (Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association) District 9 Band Festival on Jan. 27 and 28 at Alpena High School.
Students were selected for this honor after submitting a recorded audition in early January. Auditions were evaluated by several area band directors, and two All-Star Bands were formed. Students in grades seventh through ninth could qualify for Junior All-Star Band and students in grades ninth through 12th could qualify for Senior All-Star Band.
The bands were composed of students from 13 school districts from Alpena to Clare. Band members spent a total of six hours rehearsing between Friday evening and Saturday morning, then presented the All-Star Band Concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Alpena High School.
The Junior All-Star Band was under the direction of Roger Stevens, retired director of bands from H.H. Dow High School in Midland. The Junior Band performed “This is My Country” arranged by Johnnie Vinson, “Minka’s Sleigh Ride” by Pierre LaPlante, “Train Heading West & Other Outdoor Scenes” by Timothy Broege and “African Marching Song” arranged by John O’Reilly.
The Senior All-Star Band was under the direction of Dr. Norman Wika, director of bands and chair of the Music Department at Saginaw Valley State University. The Senior Band performed “Old Churches” by Michael Colgrass, “Kinetic Dances” by Randall Standridge, “Rocketship!” by Kevin Day, and “Rhythm Stand” by Jennifer Higdon.