ALL-STAR BAND

ALL-STAR BAND – These seven Oscoda band students participated as All-Star Band members. They are, from left, back row: Senior All-Star Band members Stephanie Oakes (11), bass clarinet; Patrick Boje (12), baritone saxophone; Julian Gawne (12) alto saxophone; and Axel Raybourn (12) alto saxophone; front row: Junior All-Star Band members Alexander Clarke (8), trumpet; Logan Heiden (7), percussion; and Alexander Burns (8), tenor saxophone. Boje, Raybourn and Burns each earned first chair placement in their respective sections.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – Seven Oscoda band students qualified for and participated in MSBOA (Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association) District 9 Band Festival on Jan. 27 and 28 at Alpena High School.

Students were selected for this honor after submitting a recorded audition in early January. Auditions were evaluated by several area band directors, and two All-Star Bands were formed. Students in grades seventh through ninth could qualify for Junior All-Star Band and students in grades ninth through 12th could qualify for Senior All-Star Band.

Tags

Trending Food Videos