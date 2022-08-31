OSCODA — Mark Henry, who serves as the co-chair of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) and retired from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), presented to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees for approximately 50 minutes at their regular Aug. 22 meeting.

Henry’s presentation focused on the relationship between the contamination currently entering the wastewater treatment system, the contamination of the infiltration beds used by the wastewater treatment plant and the increase in the wastewater treatment as a result of the extension of the sewer project along US-23 in AuSable Township.

