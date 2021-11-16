OSCODA – To uphold a legacy of serving military members, Northland Area Federal Union (NAFCU) passed out free lunches to veterans passing by the American Legion.
The event happened Nov. 12 from 12 - 2 p.m.
As the veterans passed through, volunteers from the Legion and NAFCU staff thanked them for their service and handed them meals prepared by Mancino’s plus some other goodies.
Veterans passing through also had the opportunity to purchase some t-shirts and hats commemorating the “Old Crow Express,” a B-52G Stratofortress that used to operate out of Wurtsmith until it was retired about a decade ago.
All of the proceeds from those sales will go towards go to local veterans causes.
“With COVID we’ve made it more of a takeout,” said Marketing Director Matt Duthler.
He said that they had the whole hall of the American Legion filled during the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, but the drive through method makes everyone safer.