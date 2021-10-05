OSCODA – After a year of canceled events due to the threat of COVID-19, over 900 people were eager to attend the 20th Oscoda Lions Craft Show this past Saturday.
According to Organizer Von Mallak, 800 people had made it to the craft show before noon. A stark difference from the more than 350 people they usually see before then.
Throughout the common area at Oscoda High School and into the gymnasium local and traveling vendors set up shop to offer those browsing many different options.
The show was packed to the gill with crafters from across Michigan offering a number of different products including crafts, hot pads, towels, handmade signs, trivets, rag rugs, maple syrup, dog toys, resin cups, handmade cards, soaps, nail decorations and even more.
Shoppers browsed the myriad of options that were offered looking for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decor, along with presents as the holiday season approaches. Each year the craft show has grown, showing off old and new faces. A few newbies this year included Owner/CEO Monica Abel of ResinWith MeCrafts, LLC out of Harrsiville, Carmen Nasello Owner of Sunrise Soapworks and Kelly Sutton of Lady Penguin’s Affordable Luxuries from Barton City, among others
For Abel, her business started as a hobby to pass the time during the pandemic.
“I liked watching people pour the resin into keychains. I always thought it was really cool. It looked really relaxing, so honestly wanted to try it and I found out that I like it a lot,” said Abel.
She said she just started in October, received her LLC in February and didn’t start making cups until March. She added that, she really specializes in customized work, and that projects can take weeks due to the dry time of the resin and the amount of layers necessary.
Another individual who made her way to the craft show this year is no stranger to the community. Nasello, who started her business after retiring just a few years ago, started at the Northeast Michigan Regional Farm Market (NMRFM) in Oscoda. Now, she has expanded, featuring her products in local stores and moving to the Saturday NMRFM in Tawas City.
She said; however, she has never been to the craft show and thought it was a great opportunity. She sells luxury handcrafted soap, as well as bath and body products.
Other newbies to the scene include Sutton, who was encouraged by her friends to start getting creative with hand-dipped home accessories.
“I hope my stuff brightens up people’s day,” said Sutton.
Along with the new and the old vendors, there was also two specific vendors who made it a point to give back. They are Dick Dean, who makes hand-stitched cards and Casey McGuire who sews pet bandanas. Dean started making hand-stitched cards about six year agos. This was his first time in attendance at the Lions Craft Show, showing off his creations.
He said stitching is relaxing and he enjoys it a lot, but, he said, he doesn’t do it to make money, but give back. Each card he asks for a five dollar donation, at the minimum, and all the money collected goes to support an organization. Dean decided during this show to donate the money to the Oscoda Lions Club.
Also wishing to give back locally is McGuire, who sews pet bandana. At the show she said, if a customer purchasing a bandana or multiple hit a specific dollar amount, she would donate a bandana to the Alcona Humane Society.
McGuire said her dog comes from a shelter, so she just likes to give back in that way. Additionally, she said she has found lots of success in donating to shelters across Michigan. During one show, she said, she donated over 300 bandanas from customers generous purchases.
Finally, organizers wished to thank the people who made setting up and tearing down possible for the craft show. Mallak wished to thank the Interact Club, National Honor Society and the jv football players for assisting in carrying vendor items in and out on Friday and Saturday.
According to Mallak, next year’s show is set for Oct. 1, 2022.