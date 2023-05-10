OSCODA – A great deal of controversy was stirred up during the Oscoda Township Planning Commission meeting on Monday, May 1. For the first several minutes of the meeting there was discussion about who should or should not be on the Planning Commission.
Member Greg Schulz read from the township’s by-laws to back up his argument that there should not be two township board members on the Planning Commission. As previously reported, Member Robert Tasior, who has served as the vice-chair of the Planning Commission was recently appointed to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees. Schulz argued that Supervisor Bill Palmer and Tasior should not both serve on the Planning Commission.
Palmer responded that the township had obtained a legal opinion from the township attorney and that the attorney said that according to Michigan law it was OK for there to be two members of the township board on the Planning Commission. Schulz asked what was the point of having by-laws if the township was following the state law. According to Schulz the by-laws say the township will appoint a representative from the township board. According to state law there can be zero, one or two board representatives on the Planning Commission. Superintendent Tammy Kline responded that the attorney was very aware of the by-laws.
“So we are going on record that we don’t have to follow our by-laws?” Schulz asked. Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman asked Palmer what the goal was in terms of appointments. Palmer responded that he preferred to just have one township board member on the Planning Commission. Palmer added that the board would be making a number of appointments at its May 8 meeting. Member Vicki Hopcroft pointed out that only one representative is allowed to report back to the township board.
Linderman pointed out that the board had three opportunities to make appointments: when Tasior was appointed to the board, during the April 24 board meeting and during the April 28 special meeting. Linderman added that he thought Schulz had a valid point. Schulz then added that perhaps the Planning Commission shouldn’t include any members of the board since that is allowed by law.
Schulz said he had not seen any communication from the attorney and added that it was outrageous that the Planning Commission can’t get any information.
“In the future I would like to be given the opportunity to hear what the attorney says,” Schulz concluded. Both Linderman and Hopcroft concurred.
During public comment Larry Holland asked how many times the township was letting the attorney make decisions. Holland had several questions about the addition of a gas station that was being proposed for the location next to the Party & Food Center along F-41. Holland asked about the 20-foot canopy, the lighting, and the increase in traffic.
“That is a damn busy area,” Holland exclaimed.
Holland asked about state and federal laws regarding a gas station and noted that there is an old gas station across F-41 from the proposed location. He also expressed concerns about the risk of contamination given the location near the river, environmental issues, ventilation and noise.
Teresa Landino-Edelman owns the property next to and behind where the proposed gas station would be located. She noted that there is a 15-foot easement and expressed concern about how the tanker trucks would enter and exit the property to fill the gas storage tanks. She also expressed concerns about lighting, reporting that 15 residents live in the buildings she owns behind the proposed location. Edelman also expressed concerns about noise and ventilation.
Ramon Kattola, doing business as Oscoda Properties LLC, owns the Party & Food Center located at 5692 F-41 and the property next door, 5684 F-41 which will be demolished. Kattola said that the lights would be shielded and that all of the work on the property related to building the gas station would meet code and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) standards. He reported that cars and trucks can come into the Party & Food driveway, that they don’t need to go into the easement.
Kattola said he was willing to work with Edelman to come up with an agreeable solution including fencing or landscaping. Edelman questioned why Kattola hadn’t spoken to her before taking his plan to the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission then went on to discuss the request. Palmer said he thought a gas station would improve the look of the area. He noted that according to the Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) Guide to Development there should have been a pre-development meeting.
“Every gas station has gas and oil spills,” Palmer said and asked how those spills would impact storm sewers. “I think we are not being fair to developers when we don’t have pre-development meetings,” he added. “What does the fire chief have to say about the project?” Palmer asked.
Palmer said he did not want to lose the township’s RRC designation and asked what Fleis and VandenBrink, DEQ and the Iosco County Road Commission thought about the project.
Tasior asked about the site plan, canopy, lighting and how the project would impact that residences directly behind it. He noted that there was a significant amount of information missing from the site plan. Tasior had questions about the landscaping, fencing, venting, audio or video on the gas pumps, noise, fumes and hours of operation. Tasior said that he was not opposed to the project but that he wanted to see more information on the plans.
After Tasior spoke Schulz said he did not have a whole lot more to add. He said that he assumed that the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is on top of gas stations.
“Shame on us for not having a pre-development meeting,” Schulz said.
Hopcroft asked that the commission members receive information ahead of time. Hopcroft said she was enthusiastic about the project but she wanted a completed site plan and a report from the fire department.
Tasior made a motion to deny the site plan but said he didn’t want to shut the project down. Kattola responded that some of the items that Tasior had asked about were included in the site plan.
Tasior rescinded his original motion and made the motion to postpone making a decision on the site plan for up to three months and waive the fees for the revised site plan. His motion received support from Schulz and was approved unanimously.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette stated that the road commission and Michigan Department of Transportation are not typically included in planning meetings.
The Planning Commission then went on to approve the third chicken coop request in as many months. The property owned by Paljina Palushaj, is located at 4464 M-65 and will include a chicken coop with fence and meets all of the zoning requirements. The motion by Hopcroft, with support from Schulz, passed unanimously.
The board also approved Tasior’s resignation as vice-chair of the Planning Commission.
Vallette reported that the board and commission training Making Good Decisions Together will be offered in Oscoda.