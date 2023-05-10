OSCODA – A great deal of controversy was stirred up during the Oscoda Township Planning Commission meeting on Monday, May 1. For the first several minutes of the meeting there was discussion about who should or should not be on the Planning Commission.

Member Greg Schulz read from the township’s by-laws to back up his argument that there should not be two township board members on the Planning Commission. As previously reported, Member Robert Tasior, who has served as the vice-chair of the Planning Commission was recently appointed to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees. Schulz argued that Supervisor Bill Palmer and Tasior should not both serve on the Planning Commission.

