OSCODA – The Wurtsmith Air Museum and the Oscoda Rotary Club had a busy weekend hosting the 2023 fly-in.
According to organizer Judy Shuler, a total of 42 planes flew in over the mornings of Aug. 19 and 20. The museum saw 304 visitors over the two days. A pancake breakfast hosted by the Oscoda Rotary Club served over 440 breakfasts consisting of plain, chocolate chip and blueberry pancakes and sausage. The pancakes were free for the pilots.
According to Rotary President Cathy Wusterbarth, the club ran out of pancake mix on Saturday, and ran out of chocolate chips, blueberries and plastic ware on Sunday, necessitating some quick trips to the store. The record breaking attendance was attributed to promotion of the event on social media leading up to and the morning of the event.
The annual fly-in is a joint fundraiser for the museum and the club. Pilots flew in from across the state bringing with them a variety of modern and vintage planes. Unfortunately the plane rides that were scheduled to take place on the C-47 did not happen due to a last minute cancellation. The change did not take away from the event that included attendees of all ages who enjoyed seeing the planes, talking to pilots and munching on pancakes and sausage.
Pilot Karl Miltz, who has been a licensed pilot for 40 years, has been attending the event for the past three or four years. He flew his 1967 172 down from Alpena. He said the pancakes were “wonderful” and the sausage was “really good.” Miltz has attended a couple of fly-ins this year including the ones in Houghton Lake and Oshkosh, Wis. Miltz who flew in with his son, said his family has started a tradition where they get together at the airport on Father’s Day, wash his airplane and have a cookout at the Alpena airport. His son, Nathan, is also an airplane enthusiast.
Karl Gawne, a 94-year-old Veteran, drove in from St. Helen. Gawne served in the Korean crisis from 1949-1951 as an airplane mechanic. He has been around airplanes since he was 16 years old. Gawne received his pilot license and flew a twin tail plane with an 85 horse power engine. He found a similar plane to the one he flew at the fly-in.
A 1947 Stinson, that had been fully restored with an old style rudder flew in from Kalkaska. Jim Sanford who traveled up from AuGres for his first fly-in wanted his picture taken with the Stinson, saying he especially liked airplanes with tailwheels.
“Awesome” is how Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman, who attended his first fly-in, described the event and his breakfast. He said the pancakes were light, fluffy and flavorful and the sausage was cooked perfectly. Linderman said he will definitely be back and will bring friends to future fly-ins.
According to Wusterbarth, the fly-in is one of the Rotary Club’s annual fundraisers. Funds raised are used to support several club initiatives including the downtown pocket park, scholarships, the Family Fun Fair, Concerts at the Park, the literacy program and work in the Dominican Republic.
The museum still has upcoming activities planned for this summer. Shuler reported that 500 scouts and leaders will be attending the second annual Aviation Camporee scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 25.