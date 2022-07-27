OSCODA —Every year since 2006, at least two people have been inducted into the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Hall of Fame. This year organizers have elected to induct racers Rick Joy and Don Feldhauser.
Those inducted into the hall of fame are people the committee, as well as the community, believe deserve the recognition; whether it be their accomplishments in the sport or their dedication to improving it. This year the individuals include Rick Joy who participated in his first marathon in 1974, where he raced with his father, Carl Joy. Rick and Carl would go on to race together four times.
Of Rick’s 34 Marathon finishes, 19 have been top-five finishes, and seven other races put him in the top 10.
Being able to train outside is one of Joy’s favorite aspects of the sport. While there are ways of training inside such as strength training and rowing machines, getting outside is much more appealing to him, he said
Of all the MCRA sanctioned canoe races, the Marathon is Rick’s favorite. The beginning of the race has many varying opinions with it being in the dark. But Rick enjoyed paddling at night, especially as the canoe light technology improved over the decades.
The dark section of the race was when he would often try to get ahead or close gaps with teams that may back off a bit in the obscurity of the night.
When asked about his favorite race, the answer was the 1994 Marathon. Not only was the first place record broken by the team of Corbin and Carriere, but Rick finished third place in his best time of 14:10:25 with partner John Hollands.
Rick is in the record books for the most top 10 finishes, and he earned his Titanium Paddler award after finishing his 30th Marathon in 2009.
Three time champion Don Feldhauser was a native of Grayling. His friend, and fellow champion, Bernie Fowler was the person who introduced him to the sport of canoe racing. Bernie came over to the Feldhauser farm one day and asked Don if he wanted to race the following year.
In 1951 it was the pair's first year competing in the Marathon where they finished in third place, followed by a second place finish in 1952. In the 1953, 1954, and 1955 AuSable River Canoe Marathons the team of Feldhauser and Fowler crossed the finish line as champions.
According to his son Daniel, Don’s favorite thing about the sport was the level of competition found in the race. After retiring Don would follow the race with his family, camping and cooking out at Alcona Dam.
In that time, Dan often said that he found following the race harder than paddling in it!
Before the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Hall of Fame was created by the committee, there was the International Canoe Racing Hall of Fame located in Grayling. Don was one of the original five racers to be inducted, and now we’re glad to see him join the Marathon Hall of Fame!
Hall of Fame recipients are selected by a joint Marathon Committee vote. To qualify for the honor, an individual must have either contributed time, resources, or assisted in the development of procedures that have either improved or continued the success of the Marathon.
An individual may also be chosen for exemplifying the stamina, drive, competitive nature, character and the ability to overcome obstacles while competing in the Marathon.
Individuals recognized to the ARCM Hall of Fame since its inception are:
Marilyn Wagner, Jay Stephan Sr., Hugh Bissonette, Bernie Fowler, Butch Stockton, Harry Curley, Ralph Sawyer, Al Widing Sr., Oscoda-AuSable Township Fire Department Water Rescue, Frank and Peggy Smutek, Stan Hall, John Cook, John Baker, Ed Wojahn, Serge Corbin, Bruce Myles, Lynne Witte, Jack Kolka, Larry Kindell, Howard Brubaker, Réjean Huard, the Gary Family, the Kellogg Brothers (Jeff and Jerry), Bruce Barton, Solomon Carrière, Jeff Kolka, Joe Wakeley, Steven Kolonich, Irvin and Buzz Peterson.