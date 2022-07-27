OSCODA —Every year since 2006, at least two people have been inducted into the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Hall of Fame. This year organizers have elected to induct racers Rick Joy and Don Feldhauser.

Those inducted into the hall of fame are people the committee, as well as the community, believe deserve the recognition; whether it be their accomplishments in the sport or their dedication to improving it. This year the individuals include Rick Joy  who participated in his first marathon in 1974, where he raced with his father, Carl Joy. Rick and Carl would go on to race together four times.

