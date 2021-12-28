OSCODA – Through the first 20 minutes of their home North Star League crossover game with Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 20, The Oscoda boys basketball team let the Huskies hang around. The Owls finally put the game to bed with an 11-0 run to close the third quarter though, jumpstarting their way to a 57-35 win to close out the calendar year.
“We said at halftime and in one of the timeouts we could walk away from them, we just had to take care of the basketball,” head coach Mike Poland said. “We turned it over too much, some of it is our youth, some it is not being disciplined. I will take a little bit of youth, but I think we were being way too undisciplined with those passes. Every time we got a lead we would go through stretches where we had three or four turnovers in a row and that’s just too many. But when we took care of the basketball we looked really good and we’re excited to get this win and we’re excited to get to the new year.”
With the win Oscoda has won two of its last three games, with its lone loss coming by just a point to AuGres.
“I think we are getting better every game, I knew it was going to be a tough stretch to start,” Poland said. “We had one senior out for three games and the other out for five and my goal was to be 3-2 at this point, but we missed that by one game. I think we are getting better, but we have a long ways to go. We start the Big Dipper schedule after Christmas and we are going to have to get better if we are going to defend that.”
Hunter Gerow kickstarted the third quarter run for the Owls on a fast break hoop, on a long pass by Blake Mallak, and Mallak capped off the run with a three pointer just before the quarter buzzer to make it 42-34 entering the fourth.
Atlanta managed to pull within 48-35 midway through the quarter, but baskets in the paint by Cameron Fabyan and Brendan Apsitis pushed the Owl lead up to 52-35, and they finished the game off with the final five points as well.
The Huskies actually led the game 12-11 after the first quarter, but Oscoda started the second on a 10-0 to claim a 21-12 lead, and never trailed the rest of the way.
During this run, Aptistis scored on an uncontested lay-in, Trevor Miller netted a transition hoop and, Mallak had a fast break hoop and a pair of free throws and Gerow capped it off with a fast break bucket.
“That is one of our goals, getting easy buckets in transition,” Poland said. “My only take away is that we threw it away too many times in transition, the risk has to be worth the reward and sometimes we just made a pass that was too risky for a turnovers.
Oscoda held a 27-19 lead at the break and allowed the Huskies to hang around in the third, until the quarter ending run. We have nine guys that are quick and get up the court so we rotated everyone in and got up the floor as fast as we can.”
Gerow led the Owls with 11 points, Apsitis and Michael Wrona were good for 10 points each, Mallak finished with seven, Michael Myles and Fabyan netted six points apiece, Miller netted four Damon Burrows scored two and Jon Langley added one.