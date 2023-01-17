OSCODA – At its regular Jan. 9 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees postponed making a decision on an auto dialer system again. This time the decision was postponed until April.

As previously reported, local residents, most notably Clayton Jolley, who lives in the Villages of Oscoda, have been asking for an emergency alert system that notifies property owners of boil water alerts and other emergencies. Jolley has been asking for the past year.

