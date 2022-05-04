IOSCO COUNTY — Last year’s tick season was relatively heavy and this year’s ticks aren’t going to be any less apparent as the weather warms and arthropod activity ramps up in Northern Michigan.
Department of Natural Resources Supervisor Micah Jordan at Tawas Point State Park said he personally feels ticks are here to stay.
“It’s an adjustment that all of us must make, but there is still lots of outdoor opportunities that can still be enjoyed, even with ticks in the picture, as long as you take the time to prepare for those activities.”
He said he noticed ticks have become more prevalent at the park since the past five years.
He said a birder at the point has reported one on him. Since birders are especially prone to going off the beaten path, they see a lot more ticks than your average person.
Lyme Disease Vector and Black Legged Tick Expert Doctor Jean Tsao of Michigan State University says she goes all across the state looking for tick activity.
She has visited Tawas Point before and has noted ticks are on the rise in that area as well as across Michigan.
For tick population studies, Tsao performs a practice known as tick dragging, which is basically going through a forested area with a piece of cloth, dragging it on the ground and counting the amount of ticks that grab on.
Last spring she collected over 100 dog ticks and a significant number of black-legged ticks in grassy and shrubby areas on the point.
“If the weather’s conducive to them, then there will probably be more ticks this year than the last. In general, the tick population in Michigan and especially in emerging areas, they are just going to continue to grow right now because nothing’s limiting their carrying capacity,” says Tsao.
Tsao says ticks populations are subject to weather conditions. Ticks survive well in cool humid periods. For a swampy area like Iosco County, that means they are going to prosper.
“There could be a gangbuster population ready to go this year, but if it becomes very dry then they will either be not very active or, if it’s dry enough they’ll just die.”
If it gets too wet, then tick populations will suffer too, but not as much as in dry conditions. The weather needs to be just right.
Especially for the black-legged tick, they thrive in habitats with a high amount of leaf litter, so deciduous forests like in Northern Michigan make a great home for them.
Tsao says the leaves provide a nice retreat for the ticks during dry conditions. The leaves trap in moisture to keep the ticks hydrated
That means the best thing somebody can do to cut down on ticks in their immediate area is to remove leaves around their home.
Cold weather also kills off tick populations, but Michigan snow protects them rather well.
Tsao says one factor that could contribute to the rise in tick populations are recent acorn masts from oak trees.
Masts are cyclical surges of fruiting bodies dropped by plant species. It’s a biological strategy employed by oak trees where they drop tons of acorns all together in a single year.
Masts are determined by many factors including weather and climate, but typically occur.
Last year’s mast in 2021 has been good to mammal species, ticks main hosts. An increase in hosts mean an increase in tick populations.
Ticks aren’t exactly picky eaters and will attach to any warm-blooded animal they can find during the early stages of their life.
“Let’s say a lot of mice lived through the winter, then you have a lot more mice going out the gate this year. Then these nymphs will be super lucky to have all these animals and this feeding success. They’re going to become adults in the fall.”
Tsao said It’s usually a year and a half after an acorn mast you’ll see more nymph activity.
Tick populations are still subject to a bunch of ifs though.
“If we get a drought this summer, then that could throw off this little story so that next year, it wouldn’t necessarily be a big, beautiful year.”
Tsao says even though ticks don’t need to worry about who their hosts are during their early life, they need to specialize during their adult stages because they need to find a mate; even though you may be well-fed, if there’s nobody around to mate with on the same host, ticks won’t be able to reproduce and multiply.
For the black-legged tick, also known as the deer tick, that means they will need to find deer to ensure breeding success.
That doesn’t necessarily mean you will pick up more deer ticks on deer trails, but they will generally occur in higher numbers around areas with deer.
This means bushwhackers like birders and hunters will see more of the little arthropods than people who go out on the trails.
Birders Arnie Leriche and Bill Roth, members of the Ausable Valley Audubon, are all too familiar with ticks as they chase birds through the woods and pick up ticks every year.
“They’re out right now,” said Roth. He found one on his dog three weeks ago and keeps a pair of fine tweezers on him to pick them off of his fluffy canine friend.
He was in Tuttle Marsh and noticed they were especially prevalent in tall grasses. Taller grasses, like Phragmites and Cattails contained the most according to him.
If last year was the year of the dog tick, this year is the year of the deer tick. Leriche reported 90% of the ticks he sees now are black legged ticks. Deer ticks are especially hazardous because they contain the bacteria that is responsible for the transmission of Lyme disease.
Ticks have the potential to contain many pathogens and toxins when they bite. They need to be removed as quickly possible, but in a particular manner to ensure minimization of exposure to their nasty gut contents.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) (https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/removing_a_tick.html) says:
- Use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pulling on the body will squeeze blood and bacteria from the tick back into the bloodstream.
- Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with tweezers. If you cannot remove the mouth easily with tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal.
- After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
- Never crush a tick with your fingers. Dispose of it by flushing down the toilet, wrapping it up in sticky tape, placing it in a sealed bag or suspending it in alcohol.
If you’re concerned about contracting disease after a tick bite, keep the tick in a sealed container to present to your doctor. Especially if you experience flu-like systems and develop a “bulls-eye” type rash around the bite area, it’s important to go in right away for medical treatment.