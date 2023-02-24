OSCODA – Approximately 20 Oscoda residents braved the bitter cold and high winds on Wednesday Feb. 15 to draw attention to the ongoing PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) contamination issues on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

The rally and a press conference (see separate story) organized by Need Our Water (NOW), took place prior to the quarterly Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting (see separate story). Rally attendees lined both sides of US-23 in front of the Oscoda Township Hall chanting “What do we want? Clean water! When do we want it? Now!” and “Clean it up!”

