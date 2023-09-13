OSCODA – Tom Maxwell arrived at the Sept. 5 Planning Commission (PC) meeting with Adam Flory, his attorney with Smith Bovill in Saginaw.
Flory introduced himself and said he was representing Cathy Maxwell’s investments, Cathy and Tom Maxwell. Flory asked during public comment if he should address the case at this point or wait until later in the agenda.
According to the firm’s website, at Smith Bovill, Flory’s practice focuses on municipal representation and litigation, probate litigation, and general civil litigation including personal injury and professional liability.
The agenda indicated that Maxwell’s special land use permit (SLUP) for building storage units on the property between Janis Tire and the Citgo was being rescinded.
Chair Jeff Linderman introduced John Iacoangeli, principal with Beckett and Raeder, who has been serving as the township’s planning consultant for several years.
Iacoangeli said that Maxwell was not officially notified that rescinding his case was placed on the meeting agenda. He referred to it as a “mishap.” Iacoangeli said there were two options. First, discussion of the case could be postponed until the October Planning Commission meeting so he could be informed appropriately. Or if Maxwell and his counsel wanted to proceed it would be their choice.
“We’re trying to unravel some procedural issues,” Iacoangeli said.
Maxwell asked at what point the township was planning to communicate with him because he said he had no communication from the township. Saying he had no idea why the township wanted to rescind the SLUP.
Flory, who said he represents 40 municipalities, said he had a number of concerns. First, that his client had received a SLUP and that with that SLUP comes a property right that the government can’t take away from you without compensation. Flory said that his client had not been notified that his case was on the agenda and that discussion of the case was actually a violation of the Open Meetings Act. Flory said Maxwell learned that his case was on the agenda like anyone else would by going on the township’s website to find the Planning Commission meeting agenda.
Flory said that he and his client had not been told what the issues are that need to be addressed. Flory reported that he was hired on Friday before the holiday weekend and had not had an opportunity to get into the case since it was now the day after the holiday weekend.
Linderman made a motion to discuss the case at the Monday, Oct. 2 meeting. Support was received from Member Tim O’Connor, passed unanimously.
Iacoangeli agreed and said that there would be communication with Maxwell prior to the meeting.
Prior to approval of the minutes, Member Robert Tasior said a statement Rob Young had made at the August meeting had been left out of the minutes. Young reiterated that Maxwell’s property line is five feet and six inches away from his house and that he is against development on the property.
The meeting also included discussion of the amendments to the Business Corridor Ordinance that addresses fuel stations with or without convenience stores on F-41 and US-23. Iacoangeli said that the standards were missing from the amendments that were presented by the former Planning and Zoning Director.
Iacoangeli said he changed the title to vehicle fuel station to include electric charging stations and possibly natural gas at some point in the future. Iacoangeli said public comment will be sought during a public hearing at the October meeting.
Linderman asked about the section that addressed fuel/water separators. Iacoangeli said it was a best practice to have a fuel/water separator to let the operator know if there is a spill or leak. The PC made some recommendations for grammatical and other edits to the amendments.
O’Connor, who said he has a third generation petroleum business, said there are a lot of regulations from the State of Michigan that are involved in the licensing of gas stations. O’Connor said the information could be found under the Michigan Underground Storage Authority. O’Connor said that years ago all gas stations used to have fuel/water separators.
O’Connor also asked about storing items on the property such as mulch and other things. Iacoangeli said the township could regulate where items are stored so as not to interfere with vehicular traffic. Iacoangeli said that the current ordinance does not address these items and that it is a safety issue. He added that some communities allow storage next to the building or on the side of the building.
The next step is for the amendment to be posted in the newspaper and a public hearing will be held at the Oct. 2 PC meeting. The motion by Tasior to schedule a public hearing for Oct. 2, with support from Member Greg Schulz, passed unanimously.
Members gave updates on other boards and committees which have been addressed in detail in previous issues of this publication.
Linderman reminded members that the Stakeholder meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.
O’Connor asked if there were other SLUPs that needed to be addressed. Iacoangeli said he would address this issue later in the meeting.
Member Vicki Hopcroft said that a number of people have spoken to her about the vacant buildings in town.
Tasior said he was happy that Iacoangeli is working with the township and thanked him for helping the township.
Linderman asked about the status of the Flight District update to form based code. Iacoangeli said he would have a draft for the October PC meeting.
Iacoangeli spoke about the process for obtaining a SLUP and the various entities that need to be involved in the approval process. Iacoangeli said that if someone comes to the PC with a site plan and it meets the code requirements, it cannot be denied by state statute.
If a site plan comes in with a SLUP then the township can attach conditions to the site plan, but the site plan has to be complete before being submitted.
Iacoangeli said that neither the Michigan Department of Transportation or Rick Freeman, the township engineer, had approved the “plan in question” and had not issued any permits. He added that they were waiting to hear about what “he is going to do about the stormwater” before they will issue a permit. Iacoangeli said the zoning administrator should not put a plan on the agenda until the application is completed. Iacoangeli said conditions should not be put on the plan. As previously reported, conditions have been put on recent site plans and SLUPs.
Trustees Bill Palmer and Steve Wusterbarth both attended the meeting. The meeting started a few minutes late because the township had purchased an OWL that videotaped the meeting. The videotape of the meeting can be found on the township’s website on the Planning Commission page along with the agenda and meeting packet.