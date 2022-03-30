LINCOLN — Maple syrup is an up north sweet, and members of the Alcona Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter in conjunction with students of Alcona Community Schools have been harvesting this sweet syrup for 13 years now.
Located behind the school complex in Lincoln, tucked away behind some trees is the "Sugar Shack."
It's a large building where agriculture students and the FFA store and process harvested maple sap from around the area.
Merchandising and sales is part of the agriculture business, so students and volunteers sold their product at the shack, Saturday, March 19 all day.
Volunteer and FFA alum Michael Suitor said they had a pretty productive day.
"Sales are really good," he said. "We sold out of almost everything. It's a great opportunity for the kids. They learn from tapping the trees to producing it, so everything from marketing to sales."
Different bottles of all shapes and sizes lined a shelf out front of the shack. Some were modest plastic jugs, while others were transparent glass maple leaves displaying the golden-brown goodness held inside. Each held syrup harvested locally by the same hands who sell it.
Suitor said syrup sales are one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Right now is harvest season for maple syrup.
Next to the sugar shack, two 550 gallon tanks on the back of a truck collect sap from over 1,000 tapped trees from all around the area. They bring the sap back to an evaporator at the sugar shack.
Suitor said they normally get about a 40 to one ratio of sap to syrup. That means for every 40 gallons of sap, they collect one gallon of syrup.
There needs to be a specific weather pattern to harvest the optimal amount.
"It needs to freeze at night and then slowly get warm during the day," said Suitor. "As it gets warmer, the tree starts to liven up and the sap starts to flow out."
Advanced Agriculture student Ashton Rigby, 11th grade, said he enjoys harvesting maple syrup.
"It's really delicious and fun to make."
He said he has tapped trees, collected sap and put out barrels to tap. He has yet to get involved with fixing up the evaporator for boiling sap. That comes later.
He plans on continuing maple syrup harvesting when he gets out of high school because has had so much fun doing it.
He likes his syrup on pancakes, sausage and bacon.