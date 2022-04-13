OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Planning Commission held a work session at the Robert J. Parks Library on Monday, April 11 to discuss building a multi-use facility for the township that will house the township offices, the police department, fire department, community meeting space, a community center and possibly the library and senior center.
Chair Ed Davis welcomed commission members and others who were in attendance. Vice Chair Vicki Hopcroft, Oscoda Township Trustee Bill Palmer, Zoning Board Administration (ZBA) representative Greg Schulz, and members Jeff Linderman, Bernie Schenk and Bob Tasior, were all in attendance.
Hopcroft opened the meeting asking for the mock up and study from the Furtaw Field public meetings that were held at Warrior Pavilion during the 2021 summer.
“I don’t think we are at that point yet, I don’t think we are at the ‘where.’” Responded Tasior.
“I was thinking they refer to the ‘what.’” Hopcroft answered.
“My understanding is that we were going to focus on the what. Until we nail down the what we need, it is premature to consider location.” Said Davis.
“I agree with both of you. We need to avail ourselves of everything, the 2019 study and the 2021 community meetings.” Responded Hopcroft.
“I am a visual planning person, maybe it makes sense for me to dig in.” Hopcroft added.
Superintendent Tammy Kline responded that the development plans for Furtaw Field were created when the property was on the disposable list. As previously reported, Furtaw Field was taken off of the disposable list by the township board of trustees at their March 28 meeting.
There was a significant amount of discussion among the members of what the new facility should include and where the new facility should be located.
The site plan developed in Oct. 2019 by WTA architects included a 40,000 square foot building on a 3.2 acre site. The plan includes 80 public parking spaces, reserved parking for police and fire, fire department access, safety apron and staging area.
The location of senior center was a topic of conversation. Palmer reminded members that the senior center is located in AuSable Township but that Oscoda Township pays the majority of the expenses. The existing building also needs a new septic system, potentially an expensive project.
There was discussion about including the department of public works (DPW), the water department and the maintenance garage in the plans. Hopcroft said she thought the departments should be part of the needs assessment. Palmer said that the DPW facilities are adequate with a big garage, office space and storage.
The Commission heard from Rick Freeman with ROWE Professional Services about the cost of a feasibility study. Freeman told the Commission that given the personnel changes at the township and department levels, and the time that had passed since ROWE conducted interviews in 2019, that updated interviews would need to be conducted.
Freeman reported that in 2019 five or six township owned properties and some privately owned properties were evaluated in terms of feasibility. Those included the location of the former K-Mart, the property near Family Fare, the existing location of the township hall, Furtaw Field and one or two properties on the former base.
Members of the public had also suggested the downtown area, however, an entire block of buildings would need to be demolished to accommodate the new facility.
Furtaw Field was identified as an ideal site at the time because it was owned by the township, was large enough to accommodate the building plan, was environmentally clean, and included greenspace and parking.
Freeman said that creation of the wish list, development of the site plan, and evaluation of the various properties was where the process was left in 2019, prior to the shutdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Palmer asked about having additional space for police and fire at the new location. He identified the need for indoor parking for all of the police vehicles due to the increase in the use of sophisticated technology. He expressed concerns, particularly in the winter, on how the weather would impact the technology in the police vehicles. Palmer added that having everything at Furtaw Field would be “pushing the limits” of the space.
Freeman responded that the multi-story building could accommodate additional indoor parking on the lower level so that all of the vehicles could be inside.
Palmer asked about the cost to rehabilitate the current township facilities and expand them to a second story to accommodate the added needs. He identified some “troubling structural problems” with the current building including issues with plumbing.
Freeman responded that it was one of the next things that was going to be looked at. Freeman added that it “was probably more expensive to rehabilitate the current facility than to start with a fresh footprint”. He also added that the current township services would need to be temporarily relocated as the building was rehabilitated and expanded.
Linderman brought up the need for locker space, restrooms and shower facilities for women police officers and firefighters. Apparently, there weren’t any women police officers or firefighters in 2019 when the original site plan was developed. Freeman responded that at this point the shower, restrooms and locker room were all unisex but that they could be separated.
“I may upset the apple cart. One thing that hasn’t been considered is the old high school.” Said Schenk. Schenk said that he had conversations with developer Pam Loveless who was interested in renovating the building. “I think we should look into it. If there’s not enough space we could put a second story on part of the building.” Schenk added.
Schenk asked Freeman to contact Loveless and ask her how serious she is about developing the building and donating space to the township. “We can’t just blow that off.” He added.
Schenk also said he had conversations with the fire chief about having a public safety building that includes police and fire. Schenk reported that the fire chief thought it was a “wonderful” idea. He argued that the location of the old high school would serve the purposes of the two departments and would also be within the required distance (2.5 miles) to serve AuSable Township. He mentioned that the facade would need to be ripped off and that the roof may need to be lifted to accommodate the fire trucks.
Schenk added that a lot of the space for the site plan developed by WTA was for parking and that it created a lot of controversy.
“Are we doing one building, two buildings or three buildings?” Asked Schulz. “That kind of changes everything that we are trying to do.” He added. Schulz talked about the efficiencies created by shared space including cleaning.
Tasior said he thought the commission needed to “start at a blank slate.” He wanted “experts to bring me ideas so I can make an educated decision.”
“I would expect ROWE to look at what was done plus what the decision is now,” added.
Tasior said the commission was “tasked to do the job of what a municipal building should look like.”
“There’s not an architect or engineer sitting here,” he added, referring to members of the commission. Tasior said he thought the commission should do their job “free of the political zone.”
Tasior said the commission needed a process. “I agree, we have to focus on the what.” Added Davis.
Freeman responded that we “don’t want to throw away what we did but update it, repeat the steps we did before”. “That was then, this is now.” Davis added. He asked Freeman to check with the new librarian and the district manager for the library about their needs.
Freeman said that in 2019 the township had considered selling additional township owned properties to raise funds for the new building. He reported that there had been some interest in the building where the library is located. Davis said that the current library is too large. Palmer said the property could be “valuable if Spaceport comes to town”.
The township sold the community center property and more recently the Lakestreet property. As previously reported the township has also approved letters of intent for two properties on the former base and is moving forward with drafting purchase agreements.
“I insist that the old high school be included. I have a company that is interested that would be willing to donate the gymnasium.” Schenk added. Palmer stated that the current owner of the high school property, who had previously offered to donate it to the township, wants to keep the parking lot and the gymnasium. “It would be great if it is developed, what they might do is anyone’s guess.” Palmer added.
Palmer said that his personal feeling was that the township should have one facility that includes the fire and police departments, township offices, and a community center.
By a consensus decision, the commission asked Freeman to move forward with developing a formal proposal to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees that includes the following tasks: verify that consolidated facilities that include township offices, fire department, police department, community center, library, senior citizens center is still the priority of the township, if not, determine what facilities will be co-located and revisit the site assessment. The estimated fee for these activities is $3,500.
The second task includes summarizing the annual existing building/operating/capital improvement plan (CIP) expenses as of today in multiple facilities/multiple locations and summarizing annual building/operating/CIP expenses (looing at new building efficiencies). The estimated fee for these was $5,000.
Freeman said he would prepare a formal proposal for the April 25 Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting.
The date of the next work session of the Planning Commission is to be determined, based on the decision of the board at their April 25 meeting.