EAST TAWAS – Michigan Works! Region 7B successfully partnered with 11 businesses across its six county service area recently to help them acquire a combined total of over $1 million in Going PRO Talent Fund dollars aimed at training, developing, and retaining newly hired and current employees.

“We’re thrilled to see these training dollars awarded to local businesses to help them meet their training goals,” said Mark L. Berdan, executive director Michigan Works! Region 7B. “We know that this sort of continuous improvement will positively impact not only these businesses and their employees, but the economic health of our region as well.

