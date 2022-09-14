OSCODA — If there’s a river, there’s a likely chance Norm Brown has paddled it.
“I paddled everything,” he said. “I’ve been in Canada. Some lakes too, but not necessarily by choice.”
Brown is 92 years old and doesn’t paddle anymore, but he did it back in the 50’s.
“I’m an old fart. I’m just not on the monument because I ain’t dead yet!”
On the monument, he pointed at name after name he knew.
“That one, that one, that one...”
There were many “that one’s” Brown knew who passed. He was here to memorialize his paddling buddies at Canoer’s memorial Saturday, Sept. 11, on a balmy afternoon. Goodies, a tent and loudspeaker for the ceremony were set up.
The memorial is set up for people to go through a list of people who got on the monument. Each person who passed had a turn to reflect on their life and have members of the group share stories about what they remember about them.
The overcast and occasional showers didn’t deter people as they were in their element. Water and woods is the nature of the sport after all.
The requirement to get on Canoer’s Memorial is to paddle and finish the Ausable River Canoe Marathon (ARCM) and to have someone notify the Michigan Canoe Racing Association (MCRA) Canoe Memorial Monument Committee so they can vote on the name.
“Some of these guys did it in the 1960’s. You got to do research to confirm,” said Rick Gillings. Records may have been kept differently or lost, so the committee has to look up submitted names.
“Once we know for sure, yes you get on,” said Gillings.
This year, 11 canoers were honored and three honorees as well.
Honorees were people who didn’t necessarily finish the ARCM, but were instrumental in carrying it out
René Bellemare was a paddler who finished the ARM in 1957. He placed eighth that year.
He paddled races in Manitoba, Minnesota, Michigan and Quebec. He was the head coach for Quebec in the centennial canoe race across Canada. He also worked with the Canadian government in canoeing.
Richard Kloss paddled more than 10 ARCMs, making him an Iron Paddler. He started paddling in 1993 and stopped in 2014 with his son Rick at the age of 73.
In 1991, he completed a 42-mile swim across Lake Huron.
David Skillman completed the ARCM in 1958, finishing fifth with Tim Halcro.
His family attended the memorial ceremony. His daughter in law, Angela Skillman said, “it makes me proud to be his Daughter in law. He was always in his canoe or on his bike.”
Skillman was a dedicated athlete all his life.
Wanye Stockton was a paratrooper for the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. He paddled the ARCM between 1972 and 1985 and finished the last three.
“He was an old fashioned tough guy,” said his son, Brett Stockton.
Wayne consumed cigars, but didn’t smoke them. Instead he ate them and swallowed the tobacco.
One time, Brett recalls his father falling in the ice while ice fishing.
“He clawed his way out, and was so hellbent on fishing, he went 30 feet, spudded a hole and started fishing. They don’t make guys like that anymore.”
William Adams served as sergeant in the Marine Corps. In the 1960’s through 70’s, Adams finished in the top eight places of ARCM seven times.
In 1964, Adams paddled 500 miles in the Texas Water Safari, earning second place.
Charles Furtaw was an eccentric guy who was friends with Ed Wojahn.
“He went to a movie every night. It didn’t matter if it was the same movie every night, he went to see it. He never owned a car, I would have to drive him to Bay City,” said Wojahn.
Wojhan and Furtaw were roommates at Bay City Junior College.
“He would tell people ‘this is my bed mate.’ He got a kick out of it. It used to embarrass me.”
Furtaw finished the ARCM in 1961 in fifth place.
Tom Gilderlseeve paddled the ARCM seven times. He placed first in 1956.
He helped start a ministry called “Hardy Able construction Crew,” completing over 5000 jobs with over 3000 wheelchair ramps constructed. He won the Jefferson Award for the state of Florida for is efforts.
Kenny Wojahn finished the ARCM in 1959. He carried his canoe on top of his Volkswagen Beetle.
Wojahn was always on the lake, busting his knuckles on the canoe and still paddling.
“Kenny and I trapped together in the woods from the time we were kids,” said Ed.
Ed recalls the time when they were doing a race from Burt lake to Mackinac in northern Michigan. They ended up in the shipping lane and were towed back to shore by the Coast Guard.
Ronald Raynak was known for his “questionable hunting tactics,” as described by his grandson.
He fished, hunted, smoked meat and made maple syrup.
He finished the ARCM once in 1963 and again in 1967. He was involved with MCRA, helping build the monument.
Dale Newton helped start a race in the Cass river in Vassar. It lasted for 37 years.
Tim Newton, his son, recalls a time when Dale wanted him to go canoeing in February. The river was high, and the current so turbulent they went overboard near the start.
“His one hand was already frozen. His other hand was fidgeting around in his pocket until he pulled out his keys and told me, ‘go get the truck.’”
Dale Newton finished the ARCM in 1984 in third place.
John Hazel was a canoe designer credited with designing the C-4 canoe.
His wife, Sharon Hazel recalls him trying to convince her to start paddling.
“I’m like, ‘where do you go to the bathroom?’ He says, ‘We just pee in the boat and splash it off,’ and I’m like, ‘no!’”
Hazel spent hours designing canoes with the goal of designing his own. He would run simulations on his home computer for hours to design the optimal canoe.
He finished the ARCM in 2014, finishing 56th place.
Jerry Lamotte was an honoree who was noted for his involvement in the MCRA. He was involved with the committee, checking in the paddlers when they came to town and distributing shirts.
Bruce Myles was a photographer who took a picture of every paddler who finished the ARCM. His photographs covered decades of ARCM history, helping people keep track of participants over the years.
Helen “Sylvia” Curley Harmon was described as the “backbone” of the ARCM for many years.
She was working on all aspects of the marathon, making sure everything that needed to be done was done.