AUSABLE TWP. — AuSable Township residents may have a safer, less itchy spring and summer soon. Blake Crane, who works out of the AuGres office and Ben Seago, who works out of the Flint office of APM Mosquito Control, presented to the township board of trustees at their regular meeting on May 2.
According to the presentation and materials provided by the company, mosquito control typically begins in April with standing water treatments. APM utilizes both ground and aerial crews to apply BTI Bectobac G (bacillus thuringiensis isrealiensis) to woodland pools. The naturally occurring soil bacteria is specifically toxic to mosquito and black fly larvae. When applied in a timely manner, with larval growth cycles, 92 percent of larval populations are exterminated.
The opportunity to have aerial treatment using an airplane in 2022 has passed, however, the company would still be able to use on the ground methods to treat standing water in the township. At the end of May, coinciding with Memorial Day, spring mosquitoes hatch and the company begins truck fogging. Applications would take place on township roadways, streets, and or trails and would target adult mosquitoes.
The Flint based company has been providing services since 1986. APM provided the trustees with a list of references that included AuGres Township, the City of AuGres, East Tawas and Tawas City. The company is currently under contract with 33 municipalities for the 2022 season. Although the majority of their clients are municipalities, they also treat golf courses, campgrounds, and properties owned by homeowner associations and private residents.
APM reports that all of their materials applied are approved by both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Local residents would have the option of opting in or out of services with no additional charge.
The estimated cost of the program for 2022, without aerial treatment, is $56,150 which is paid in monthly installments. Seago estimated that weekly treatments would cover 40 miles of road in the township. Seago said that there was “no shortage of mosquito habitat” in the township. He added that there are 60 species of mosquitoes in the state with six being “notorious people biters”.
After treating the area the company monitors the number of mosquitoes through placement of dry ice traps and New Jersey Light Traps. After being trapped, the mosquitoes are tested for disease at the company’s lab in Flint.
“I like the mosquito program,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau. “I do too,” chimed in other trustees. The trustees will be making a formal decision about whether or not to hire APM at their next board meeting on May 16.
In addition to being a nuisance, mosquitoes carry a wide range of diseases that can infect people and animals. It is commonly known that mosquitoes can infect pets with heartworm. The American Heartworm Society tracks the number of cases in each state. According to 2019 data, in Iosco County there were 6-25 cases per vet clinic on average.
Mosquitoes also transmit malaria and Zika. In Michigan, two mosquito-borne viral diseases, West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) pose a threat to both humans and animals, especially horses. For both WNV and EEE, the virus is amplified in infected birds. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.
In order to protect oneself from mosquito bites, the CDC recommends using insect repellent, wearing long sleeved shirts and long pants, and using window screens.
The trustees took the following actions at the meeting:
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-05 regarding the enforcement of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ad National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regulations. This updates the original resolution adopted on Aug. 15, 2011. Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell.
- Unanimously approved the township clerk publishing Ordinance #129. If adopted the ordinance will designate Iosco County to discharge the responsibility of the Charter Township of AuSable regarding flood plain management, and to designate regulated floor hazard areas. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis with support from Barnes.
The trustees also received information on the following:
- According to the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) the group was successful in obtaining Federal Byrne Grant funding in the amount of $71,000, the amount received in 2019. Due to the decreased federal support, the township was asked to continue to provide financial support. AuSable Township’s portion of the funding is $2,865.80, slightly lower than the $3,000 the township had budgeted. The STING Team operates out of West Branch and has a total of seven sworn officers. According to a letter from D/Lt. Matthew Jordan, STING Unit Commander, dated April 4 “we have seen a dramatic increase in the use and delivery of methamphetamine within our coverage area.” In 2021 the group reported seizures of narcotics increased by 1,476 percent over 2020. In addition, 40 firearms were taken off the streets, an increase of 700 percent over 2020.
- Dumpster days have been scheduled for May 21, August 20 and October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. The new location is 4280 Lamrock Way. AuSable Township residents can obtain permits by completing an application at the township office. Drop-off is on a first-come first-served basis. Once the two dumpsters are filled, the event is done. Residents are responsible for unloading their own vehicle. Details about what items are permitted are included in the permit.
- Work on the new township website has begun.
- Progress is being made on the sewer extension project. Work has been completed at Blue Horizon.