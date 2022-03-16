AUSABLE TWP. — At their regular meeting on March 7, AuSable Township’s Board of Trustees approved a proposal from Shumaker Technology Group (STG) for website redesign.
“It’s really showing its age,” said Township Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, referring to the current website. “You don’t want to have to do this again anytime soon,” added Superintendent Eric Strayer.
After some discussion, the trustees decided to approve the Platinum Plan with a set-up fee of $3,250 and an annual fully managed fee of $750. The Platinum Plan includes a fully custom, mobile friendly website with content management system, all pre and post development meetings, and up to 80 pages with 400 linked documents.
The package also includes overhead drone video. “I think that’s really important with our geography,” said Samotis.
Discussion among the trustees included the Michigan law that requires the assessor to post certain information on the township’s website, including how property assessments were calculated.
The package also includes logo development, fillable PDFs, a search feature and a design refresh any time after the website is three years old.
STG is based in Lansing and has built websites for over 50 municipalities across the state, including Mikado Township. The township will be forming a committee to provide input into the website re-design. According to STG it typically takes them 6-12 weeks to complete a typical township website.
Motion to approve by Trustee Gina Cinquino, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously by the trustees in attendance. Trustees Diana London and Yvette Ramsdell were absent from the meeting.
In other action the board:
- Approved payment of $3,969.20 to Northern Truck for repair of the John Deere backhoe used by the Department of Public Works. The township had two bids that they considered, one from AIS and the second one from Northern Truck. Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau said that the quote from Northern Truck included additional services for a lower price quote and he emphasized that they are a local supplier. Northern also promised that the backhoe would never be out of service for more than eight hours at a time and that in case of emergency it would be operational within two hours while undergoing maintenance and repairs. Motion by Barnes, support from Samotis, passed unanimously. Approved Pay Application #8 for $19,107.15 to F&V for work completed on the sewer extension project. The approval was voted on at the Executive Committee meeting on Feb. 23 because the last township board meeting was cancelled due to the ice storm. Motion by Cinquino, support by Barnes, passed unanimously.
- The trustees also received an update on the Iosco Exploration Trail project from Clerk Kelly Graham. Graham reported that the township had not received a $100,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). With the new engineering costs due to the sewer extension project, the township’s portion of the trail expansion is currently estimated to be $325,807. The township has included a $300,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant in the budget. Trustees continued to express hope that the construction costs would be less due to the work, such as tree removal, that had been completed as part of the sewer extension project.During the meeting Strayer shared that he had successfully completed the Zoning Administrator Certification program.