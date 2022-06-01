OSCODA — At the request of Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to waive the township’s anti-nepotism policy, for the 2022 season, at their regular May 23 meeting.
Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Trustee Tim Cummings were not in attendance.
According to Kline, Old Orchard Park and the township’s Department of Public Works “are struggling to obtain adequate staffing to properly run our parks and maintain our facilities. We have had a couple of applicants that have applied for positions but have needed to be turned away due to the current anti-nepotism policy in the handbook.”
“I think it’s a bad idea. I think it’s setting us up for misery,” said Trustee Jeremy Spencer in response to the request to waive the policy.
“This opens us up for many issues down the road.” Added Trustee Steve Wusterbarth.
“We are really trying to look outside the box,” Clerk Josh Sutton responded.
“It’s hard for young kids to get jobs in our community. It could cause problems for them as well.” Added Township Supervisor Ann Richards.
Kline explained that one of the applicants is the stepson of Sutton and one is the daughter of an employee at Old Orchard Park, however, she would not be supervised by her mother.
Ultimately Trustee Bill Palmer made a motion to hire the two applicants with support and an amendment from Wusterbarth that they are not under the supervision of a family member. Sutton recused himself from the vote. “Don’t make us regret this!” Spencer concluded after the board approved the hires.
The current policy reads that the township “will not employ anyone who is related to any elected official or to the specified administrative officials (Superintendent) as spouse, child, parent, a child of spouse, or grandchild. No employee may work in the same department as or under the supervision of a spouse, child, parent, a child of spouse, or grandchild. These restrictions shall not apply to Fire Department volunteers.”