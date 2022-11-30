OSCODA – New actions being proposed at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda received a lackluster response from local stakeholders and those at the state level, during the Nov. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting.
The intended work is related to the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at WAFB and, although still in the planning phase, residents and others expressed some reservations regarding the projects.
For example, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) project manager for WAFB, Beth Place, said that EGLE is skeptical about the current plan for an interim remedial action (IRA) at the Alert Aircraft Area (AAA) of the site, as they wonder if it may actually exacerbate the contamination.
“We don’t know yet if it will or not, but that is a concern that our agency has,” said Place, who also serves on the RAB.
The potential projects were summarized by Aerostar SES, LLC Project Manager Paula Bond, who also gave a recap of where things stand with the other recently completed IRAs in the area. As reported, these entail the former fire training area (FT-02) at Clark’s Marsh, as well as the Van Etten Lake (VEL) at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park IRAs.
The systems are working to reduce the amount of PFAS entering the marsh and lake. The FT-02 IRA has been operating since August and is currently treating about 387 gallons per minute (gpm), or 557,280 gallons per day. The VEL IRA is also now in operation, and has been running continuously since October. According to Bond, it is treating approximately 490 gpm, or 705,600 gallons per day. “So that is also some great news.”
As for the next efforts, a pilot study is being worked up involving the Three Pipes Drainage Ditch. This is in addition to the IRA at the AAA, which is located near a PFAS plume within the northern portion of the WAFB boundary.
Similar to the others which have already been completed at the former Air Force (AF) installation, Bond said that the purpose of the new IRA is to hydraulically control the highest concentrations of PFAS migrating toward VEL. Like the prior projects, as well, this IRA will feature a pump-and-treat system utilizing granular activated carbon (GAC).
There will be an initial treatment train capacity of up to 500 gpm, but – as is also similar to the case with WAFB’s central treatment system (CTS) – the building design will allow for the future addition of another 500 gpm treatment train.
“When that system was built with the larger building, it had room for expansion on the other side,” Bond elaborated of the CTS, which is where water is now being pumped from VEL, at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park. What will be in place at the AAA, will be almost identical to that at the CTS.
The plan is that once the water is treated with GAC, it will be returned to the aquifer via infiltration trenches.
Bond pointed out that moving ahead with the new IRA is contingent on discussions with EGLE. She also noted a caveat upon confirming RAB Member Arnie Leriche’s question that the infiltration trenches will be downstream from the intake, just like with FT-02.
Bond said that while this is currently the plan, she stressed that there hasn’t been a final design. Therefore, it is still in the conceptual phase and things could change.
For a high concentration plume, Leriche asked whether there had been any talks about potentially putting the infiltration upstream from the intake, so that there is a recirculation.
“Absolutely,” Bond replied. Although reluctant to get into too much detail, as this is in the planning stage, she did share that such methods have been considered and that a lot of groundwater (GW) modeling runs have been carried out to explore different ways of doing so. “But we have looked at that, to do a recirculation.”
When referring to the slide featuring a map of WAFB, “It looks like this plume has moved off base over here,” said RAB Community Co-Chair Mark Henry. And actually, he added, there’s a whole other lobe of the plume that’s off in a different direction. “Are you going to install the extraction system on the base and let whatever is beyond the capture of that vent into the lake, or are you going to be working near the lake [to] capture as much as you can and prevent it from going into the lake?”
Bond said that the plan is to install the extraction wells on the airport property. “And the reason for that is, once you go across, this is all private property on the other side which presents challenges for installing extraction wells, piping and all of that across the way.”
So, the intent is to stay on WAFB for the wells, but to get as close as they can to F-41, over by the fence. “But we really think, logistically, it’s going to be a lot simpler to stay on base, than to try to do that off base,” she said.
“Are you going to try to capture both plumes, or just that one?” Henry asked, to which Bond said it will only be the one.
Oscoda Township Trustee and RAB Member Timothy Cummings sought clarification on Bond’s report – which also included an update on the ongoing WAFB remedial investigation (RI) – since it was mentioned that the focus is on the contamination presently located on WAFB. But a question was also asked about what is being done for the PFAS that has found its way off the base.
“And the response was, that we weren’t doing anything because this was now residing on private property. Did I hear that correctly, Steve?” he asked RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis.
“No, definitely not,” answered Willis, the program manager/Base Realignment and Closure environmental coordinator with the AF Civil Engineer Center.
He said that they have already started investigation on private property, wherever they can get access. There are plans to investigate in Clark’s Marsh, which belongs to the U.S. Forest Service, and the AF has also worked with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for access to do some sampling on their land, both south and north of the WAFB property. “So yes, we are definitely moving off of the former Air Force base, onto private or other agency-owned property.”
When Bond gave her briefing of the Three Pipes Ditch pilot study, she noted that like the IRA for the AAA, this is also in the conceptual phase. “The plans have not been finalized for this yet.”
The purpose, though, is to evaluate the effectiveness of organoclay material to sorb PFAS in GW, as well as in surface water (SW).
“So with the pilot study, we’re not actually treating, we’re not cleaning up; we are evaluating that technology for its effectiveness,” Bond specified.
They will be exploring such items as whether or not this works and, if so, also determining if the technology can be implemented at other locations in the future.
“But we’re looking at organoclays, and we’re looking at sorbent mats to evaluate PFAS removal in [GW],” Bond continued. The mats will be laid in the base of the ditch and, as the GW comes up, it will go through that clay.
A flow-through barrier will also be incorporated, to assess PFAS removal in a flowing SW within the ditch. Again, this will be to examine the applications and whether the material is effective at drawing out the contamination.
Henry – who has looked at this area extensively – said that although he wouldn’t call it a stream, Three Pipes Ditch is gaining a flow of water.
He asked whether Bond anticipates that if these flow-through clay mats are effective, they would then be implemented over the course of the ditch, where the GW is venting. If so, he also wondered if crews will be delineating that portion of the ditch which is venting GW, during the RI.
Starting with the first inquiry, “It’s too soon to tell what we would do with that information,” Bond said. If it works, it could possibly be deployed. But this is a future decision that will need to be made, so she couldn’t quite answer that question.
“And that will be evaluated in the feasibility study,” Willis added.
Bond also noted that as far as examining and identifying those areas where it is venting, this is being considered in the RI. There are monitoring wells in the area right now, and personnel are looking at some additional piezometers along the ditch, to see where the venting may be occurring. “So, yes, we are looking at that.”
“We hope that the pilot study will demonstrate effectiveness, and we may be able to take that technology and apply it somewhere in Clark’s Marsh,” Willis also advised, sharing that this is data they are very interested in gathering.
RAB Member David Winn said Bond had mentioned that the pilot study is to research and improve on technology, versus using it as an IRA. He then noted that there is a vast amount of four-foot pipe in that area which is releasing a lot of discharge that’s heading down towards the AuSable River.
So, of the pilot study, “It’s not going to do anything, really,” Winn asserted.
Bond affirmed that it won’t impact the discharge coming down the storm water and going into Three Pipes Ditch.
“But it could,” Henry chimed in, explaining that what comes out of the four-foot pipe is immediately directed into an oil-water separator, and there’s an outflow from that.
Part of the potential use of these clay mats is as a filter of sorts, for water to go through, he continued. “So, the water that’s coming out of that oil-water separator, could be – actually very easily – directed through those mats,” such that once it’s passed through and enters the ditch, it would be much cleaner than when it started.
Bond said that they did look at doing work at the oil-water separator outfall, as well as explored doing things closer down to the river, to try to capture more of the GW and the SW before it goes in. “We’ve looked at all those scenarios.”
They have to consider contact time with the materials, and she said that for the pilot study, they’ve found a stretch which is long enough and straight enough to where they don’t have to do a whole lot of manipulation to put the clay mats in and also do the barriers.
When they looked closer down to the river, they discovered that there’s a lot of debris which gets washed in. This can clog the filter material, back up the ditch and alter the flow, which Bond said makes it very difficult to maintain and get the flow-through, and keep the water from going around.
They weighed both options and ended up determining that the best location would be the area she described – which is upstream from the river, almost in the middle. It’s linear and there’s also an existing trail there already, which makes the site easier to access.
However, she reiterated, nothing is officially decided until this is designed, and other options will continue to be explored. “So it’s still in the conceptual phase, but that’s kind of what we’re looking at right now,” Bond said.
Winn asked for confirmation, then, that this won’t do anything to eliminate or restrict any discharge going out of the ditch, into the AuSable River.
Bond said that it will, though, when the flow-through barrier goes across. Once this is placed in the ditch, anything upstream of it will come down through the barrier. Therefore, even though treating the discharge is not the goal of the study, it will occur just by evaluating the technology.
To get an understanding of the orders of magnitude of flow, such as whether it will be in gallons or drops, Cummings asked about the organoclay’s anticipated water throughput rate.
Bond said she didn’t have exact figures, but that it’s significant and will be in gallons. “Because remember, we’re not cutting off the flow. We are just flowing the water through.”
Willis said that they’re basically putting filters in the stream, to try to pull out the PFAS.
Gravel will also be included to allow for more flow-through, so it’s not just a solid barrier. And it will still be gpm, so that they don’t restrict the flow, Bond said.
According to Willis, they did some real simplified data collection on flow coming out of the oil-water separator at the head of the stream, as well as at the end, right before it goes into the AuSable River. This information was used as part of the basis for the design, in terms of flow rates that need to go through those barriers, because that determines how much material is put in.
He described this as almost being like a sock across the stream, with the sorbent material and then the gravel, the latter of which is primarily there to keep it from floating away. But they also needed to know what the flow rates would be and how much of that material has to be put in, along with controlling the contact time, which is critical for getting the PFAS to absorb to the material.
Willis said that this is the same when GAC is utilized in the treatment systems. Contamination has to be in contact with it long enough to absorb to it, otherwise – and also if there isn’t enough material – it just passes right through.
Cummings asked how the organoclay is removed when it becomes saturated which, he imagines, would subsequently reduce its absorption or movements.
Bond said that with a geotextile fabric on the top and bottom, it will simply be taken out. The same goes for removal of the flow-through barrier, which is also within a geotextile fabric. The process to remove the materials for disposal and replace them if needed, then, is expected to be fairly simple.
In other updates, she showed charts of both the one-year and five-year outlooks at WAFB, in terms of the various projects taking place. With the former, a public meeting on the proposed plan for the AAA IRA is anticipated to occur in March 2023. The document hasn’t been submitted to the AF yet, but those from Aerostar hope that it will get through AF and EGLE review in time to have the public meeting next March.
Bond said that the pilot study work plan is also currently underway, and will go through January 2023. The implementation and monitoring will then start in the spring, and continue through fall.
This is when Place made her remarks about EGLE’s reservations with the current AAA IRA plan, as they fear it may exacerbate contamination. Again, they don’t know whether it will, but this is a concern of the agency.
Based on what they have heard from Willis, Place said that the idea is for EGLE to receive a package in January on this plan, as well as the modeling/information on if it will or will not compound the contamination, which will be followed by a scoping meeting or a discussion on same.
Although Willis has kept the agency in the loop that this would be coming, Place said that what was shared at the RAB meeting is the most detail EGLE has gotten to date regarding the IRA. “So we’re receiving this information in real-time, as well.”
When it comes to the WAFB outlook schedules, Place said that she is concerned with the time line. The hope is to have a public meeting on the proposed plan in March, she noted, yet the two agencies won’t be getting together until January on potentially a significant issue with the design.
Willis said that EGLE’s concern with the proposed system is the infiltration galleries, and that using this instead of a surface discharge to another location, will make the contamination worse.
And that’s some of the modeling which Aerostar is doing, he said. Those from the AF intend on meeting with EGLE to go through this and demonstrate that it does not, in fact, worsen the contamination.