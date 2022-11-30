OSCODA – New actions being proposed at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda received a lackluster response from local stakeholders and those at the state level, during the Nov. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting.

The intended work is related to the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at WAFB and, although still in the planning phase, residents and others expressed some reservations regarding the projects.

