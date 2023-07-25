OSCODA – George Samra, a retired businessman, has taken the helm at the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC).
Serving in a position which was previously filled by Gaylynn Brenoel, Samra was recently announced as the new director of the OACC.
Those from the organization say that when Samra asks people, “How’s business?” he really wants to know. As the Chamber’s new director, he will be out and about introducing himself – and asking that very question.
“This is a marvelous opportunity to help the local businesses thrive and grow,” said Samra, who added that he looks forward to working with business owners and entrepreneurs in any way he can. “I’ve been there, I’ve done that. And I want to help somebody else on the way.”
Samra, who dedicated 41 years to his career as a State Farm Insurance agent in Farmington, has since retired. He and his wife now live in Oscoda full-time, after moving to the area almost one year ago.
Samra shared that some of the first things he did upon his arrival, was join Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he sings in the choir and serves as a cantor; assigned all his personal insurance policies to Oscoda State Farm Agent Sean Clark; got a haircut at Neil’s Barber Shop; and bought a real “up-north” car – a Jeep – from Zubek Ford Oscoda.
As Samra continues to make himself known around the community, Chamber representatives note that anyone who wants to beat him to the punch is welcome to stop by the OACC and introduce themselves. If coffee isn’t made, Samra will be sure to put a pot on, they add.
The OACC is located at 4440 N. US-23, and the office can be reached by calling 989-739-7322. Samra may also be contacted by e-mail, at director@oscodachamber.com. For additional details about the organization and upcoming events in the area, visit the OACC website at oscodachamber.com, or follow the Chamber on social media at www.facebook.com/OACCvibe.