PROVIDES UPDATE – Cathy Wusterbarth, co-founder of NOW (Need Our Water), reports on recent advocacy efforts to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners.

TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners passed Resolution 2023-030, to send a letter to Gregory Gangnuss, chief, BRAC Program Management Division, requesting that the Air Force take Interim Remedial Actions (IRAs) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base to clean up PFAS contamination.

The request for the letter came from Need Our Water (NOW) Co-Founder Cathy Wusterbarth. The action took place at the regular meeting on March 1. The Board of Commissioners had originally passed a resolution about PFAS contamination in April 2017.

