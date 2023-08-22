OSCODA – As a reminder, a ceremony is being held this Wednesday, Aug. 23, where all are invited to pay their respects and honor the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed in August 2021, during the withdrawal of troops from Kabul, Afghanistan.
The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and will be carried out at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, which is located at 4000 N. Skeel Ave., off of F-41.
In remembrance of these brave warriors, chrysanthemum plants will be ceremoniously placed at the Pentagon Service Monument within the park, and each plant will feature a photo of one of the 13 soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. As each chrysanthemum is being presented, the name of the individual who was killed in action will also be read aloud.
The event is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, and “Taps” will be played at the closing of the memorial ceremony.
Free and open to the public, everyone is encouraged to gather at the park to reflect on these courageous soldiers who gave their lives while serving our country.
As recently reported, another ceremony will soon be held at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park. An official dedication of the War Dog Memorial, including the unveiling of the Military Working Dog and K9 Handler Memorial Statue that is being installed at the site, will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. (For further information, see separate story).
Additional details about the park are available by visiting www.oscodaveteranspark.com. The website also includes a link to the venue’s Facebook page where, along with other happenings, updates are posted regarding such events as those outlined above.