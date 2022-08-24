TAWAS CITY — Iosco County voters will be asked to approve a special millage that will go solely toward funding the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot.

The countywide millage is an attempt by county officials to curb financial hardships from ongoing budget constraints, and after county voters declined to approve increased operating millages during the August primary election this year, and during primaries and general election millage questions in 2020.

