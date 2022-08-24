TAWAS CITY — Iosco County voters will be asked to approve a special millage that will go solely toward funding the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot.
The countywide millage is an attempt by county officials to curb financial hardships from ongoing budget constraints, and after county voters declined to approve increased operating millages during the August primary election this year, and during primaries and general election millage questions in 2020.
Commissioners approved the new millage language in a 4-0 vote during a special meeting held Aug. 16. Commissioner Robert Huebel was absent from the special meeting and did not vote in the measure. Commissioners began the meeting at 9:30 a.m., as millage language for the upcoming election had to be approved by 4 p.m. that afternoon. The meeting lasted about an hour.
The new millage, according to the approved language, will be for “the purpose of providing public safety for the citizens of Iosco County through additional funding to partially cover the operational costs of the Iosco County Jail and Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office” and asks that the proposed millage of 1.3 mills or $1.30 for every $1,000 of taxable value, be levied on property owners in the county. The millage rate would be from 2023-28 and raise an estimated $1.677 million the first year.
The previous millage that failed during the primary election, asked for an operating rate increase from 3.9129 mills to 5.2 mills, an increase of 1.2872 mills, for six years, from 2023-28. The measure would have generated $1.59 million for county coffers in the first year, if it had been approved.
Historically, the Iosco County Tax Allocation Board approved a levy of up to 4.5 mills for the county allocation in 1976, but due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment, a state law, the millage rate has been reduced down to 3.9129 mills. Under that amendment, a millage rate cannot increase more than the rate of inflation.
Having failed to pass an operating millage twice in 2020, county officials took a different approach this year, visiting every public meeting in the county, going to civic organizations, and working with media outlets to get the word out about the millage. Despite this, it was the only millage — countywide or local — to fail on the Aug. 6 primary ballot in the county.
This last election, there were 3,089 “yes” votes to approve the millage, or 46.70% and 3,526 “no” votes, or 53.30%.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski told commissioners that she wanted to look at different possible options instead of attempting to pass a countywide operating millage. She said that it was brought up by Sheriff Scott Frank and Prosecutor Jim Bacarella that a millage that just focused on public safety may be better for voters, as they will know specifically what the funds would be spent on.
She said if approved, the millage funding would solely be used for the sheriff department and prosecutor’s office. The offset of those funding means that it would also free up funds in the general fund, which would be used in other areas.
“It might be a different approach to get our voters to vote for the millage,” she told commissioners, adding that she believed that other millages, including a veteran’s fund millage and Iosco County EMS millage, were approved because the millages were specifically for that department, whereas the operating millage was not specifically for one department.
“I think we should go for a different approach and give it a shot,” she said.
Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell said he didn’t understand why language in the original millage, and the new draft millage for the public safety millage, had to include language talking about a small portion of funding being given from the levy to the Baldwin Township, East Tawas and Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Local Development Finance Authority Tax Increment Finance Authorities. He said he believed that many voters did not want to approve the original operating millage because that language was in the millage.
O’Farrell said he did not think the county-wide millages that passed had to have the language in them (according to Soboleski they did and it is required by law) and that people voted against the operating millage because it was in there.
“We are breaking this off from a general operating millage and making it public safety, so why do we need to add those three entities into those proposals?” he said.
Soboleski corrected O’Farrell telling him that language was in the original millages, and she didn’t think they were factors, as the county-wide operating millages, such as the veteran’s millage, Iosco County Commission on Aging and EMS millages all passed, and included the same language.
O’Farrell said that he thought that people were still not getting the message about the millage, despite the county’s work on getting information out about it. He said he recently attended the Sand Lake Summer Festival, and said at tremendous amount of people he talked to said they were confused about the millage, and what exactly the money was needed for. He said additionally, going to public meetings may not be a good way to get the message out, because not many people attend them.
“How many people do you see at the meetings?” He said. “I don’t know how to get the word out other than going to church meetings or bingo halls. There was a lot of newspaper coverage, and on the radio, however.”
He added, that despite the wide coverage, many do not read the local newspaper or listen to local radio. He said he did feel, however, a good portion of the public “got the message.”
Commissioner Terry Dutcher said county officials did work hard getting the message out, but needed a different approach, obviously.
“You are right about the message is not getting there, and the message that was sent was as clear as day, you did all the due-diligence that there was,” he said. “We need to do something else.”
Commissioner James Miner said he felt that voters didn’t approve the original millage because of “willful ignorance” on the part of voters in the county.
“A democracy is participatory,” he said. “You’ve got to participate and all those seats out there [in our audience] should be filled with people who are upset or people who want to learn something. I am sick of hearing we are non-transparent, we have slush funds, and we don’t know how to spend our money.”
Miner said without the public safety millage major service reductions will occur.
Dutcher said that so far residents have not seen the outcome of inaction on approving the operating millage, though workers for the county have, in the form of giving up vacations, lunches and other hardships for county workers.
“And the public couldn’t care less,” he alleged. “So I think we give the public what they need and what they want to see everything fall apart; close the doors one day a week, close the doors at lunchtime, no more freebies. It’s been business as usual here at the cost of dedicated people and it needs to stop.”
Dutcher proposed that the county only provide only what county finances can afford at that point “nothing more, nothing less.”
Sheriff Frank said he didn’t have the option of shutting down the jail “one day a week” or at lunchtime.
“This millage is maintaining what I have and this is a mandated service that we have,” he said “This is for the jail and I would love to shut down for a day and say ‘take the day off’ with the amount of work that they have, there is no one there to do it and the pile is bigger when they get back. I have 55 inmates that we would have to find housing for, and we would be paying a lot more to try to house them out.”
Iosco County also currently contracts with Alcona County to house their inmates. Frank said regardless of where inmates from Iosco are housed, the county still has to pay for it if the jail were to shut down.
Soboleski pointed out that even if the public safety millage did pass, it wouldn’t be enough to fully fund the jail and prosecutor’s office, just a huge help. Some of the funding would still have to come out of the general fund, but it would free up money overall for the county.
“If we asked for a millage to cover the entire cost of the jail/prosecutor’s office it would be much higher,” she said. She said that she didn’t want to ask more, however, to operate properly and that is why she picked the number she did with the committee.
Bacarella said that the public safety millage would be different, because people could see what they were putting their funding into.
“People look at the operating millage as throwing money into an abyss, with this public safety millage they know what their money is going for, there are two common things that we heard when we were working on the operating millage,” he said. “They fully understand the need for law enforcement, and to house inmates. Number two is — and I think this is reflected in the millages that passed — the ability to ‘ala carte’ choose additional services that are funded by the county.”
Bacarella said he believed the county could get the veterans, EMS and senior millages passed because the public could better understand where their money was going.
“I think the public safety millage does that for the citizens of Iosco County they do want to spend money there, without having to wonder if their money is being spent there also, and in speaking with the other counties that do a public safety millage, they pass overwhelmingly, I think it’s because something that is understood, they know where the money is going, and it is going to protect the public directly.”
O’Farrell said he agreed with Bacerella and said talking to one voter from Tawas City, that person said the operating millage was a “grab bag” for anyone who needed some funding in the county.
“You have to be specific for where the money is going and what it is going to be spent on,” he said. “I think this is the best approach.”
Iosco County Treasurer Kathy Anderson said although she felt that public safety was a very important mandated service that has to be provided by Iosco County, there are other services that are mandated as well, including the register of deeds, clerk’s office, courts, and her department. She asked whether the millage passing would free up funding for those departments.
“This gives us a $1.677 million that will only be spent on jail and on the prosecutor’s office, but that takes those costs out of the general fund, it relieves those, it will still cover a portion of those departments, but it frees up a lot of money in the general fund,” Soboleski said. “I think that there is a feeling in the building that the other departments that they don’t get looked at as being that important, but that is not true. If that’s the feeling of the general public, that is wrong and that is sad, they don’t realize what the other offices do.”
After discussion, Vice Chairman Charles Finley cast a motion to approve the millage language as presented for the special public safety millage to appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. He was seconded by Dutcher, and the motion was approved with a 4-0 vote.