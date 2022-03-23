OSCODA — An email exchange between Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella and Oscoda Township Police Department Chief Mark David appeared to downplay comments by an Oscoda Township contractor posted on social media that some in the community found threatening.
Some members of the public felt the posts threatened gun violence, and complained to township officials in meetings held last last year and ever since. Thus far the township has not had a codified response to the allegations, though the email exchange — provided in the March 14 township meeting packet, but not discussed by the board — sheds light on what law enforcement officials had to say about the Facebook exchange.
“I have to be honest with you Bob (Tasior),” wrote Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson in a Facebook post to Tasior, “I was at that famous local watering hole earlier tonight, my trusty hammerhead on my side…..not one coward, FB Warrior in the whole bunch showed up though?”
Robert Tasior is a member of the township’s planning commission. Dickerson entered into a contract with the township to serve as the EIC Director in Oct. 2019. He recently started the third year of his three-year contract.
David had sent Bacarella an email on Jan. 27 stating that three local residents claimed that Dickerson’s post on a Facebook page about having his “trusted hammerhead at his side”, was a threat — explicitly gun violence — directed at them, though David did not see Dickerson’s Facebook post as a threat.
“I do not see this as a threat in anyway as it was not directed at anyone!” David said in the email. “These same people had posted threatening messages direct at him.”
Over the previous months to Dickerson’s comments, and even now, many Oscoda-related Facebook community pages have become a sparring ground between those aligned with the township, and those against any EIC development, trading spars and insults.
David went on to say that Dickerson filed his own complaint with the Michigan State Police at that time about alleged public threats against him by the public and no charges were filed by Bacarella.
“We have not received a complaint nor a warrant request regarding Mr. Dickerson marking (sic) a threat.” Bacarella responded to David in an e-mail dated Feb. 3. “I really struggle to understand how this would elevate to a crime. It’s an easy analysis that this comment does not rise to a traditional assaultive crime, because there is no immediate danger of battery.”
Bacarella also addressed cyber-bullying.
“The facts given do not rise to cyberbullying. Cyberbullying requires a statement on a public forum which intended to place another person in fear of bodily harm or death and expressed an intent to commit violence against that person and was posted with the intent to communicate that threat,” said Bacarella in the email exchange to David. “If a police report is made and we receive different information, that is actionable, I will let you know.”
Dickerson’s Facebook post was first brought up during public comments in 2021 at the Oct. 25 board meeting and again at the Nov. 8 and Nov. 22 meetings. While trustees did not respond to this specific post they responded to the public concern in a number of ways.
“The township is not the Facebook police. They are doing it of their own freewill and accord. There is a little bit of miserable going on both sides. The township doesn’t have anything to do with Facebook. Everyone is adults and should act as such,” said Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
Oscoda Township Supervisor Ann Richards addressed the issue during the late November meeting as well, noting that the township took action to dissolve its own Facebook page and said that local businesses have posted positive things in the past, which is what social media should be about.
“It’s nasty on both sides,” Richards said at the November meeting. “To me it goes back to what we teach our kids about bullying. Social media has given us a platform. I’ve seen it for a couple of years now. In my opinion 90% of the things said are inaccurate. We all need to be more responsible and respectful. Maybe we should all be more positive and respectful. Be polite and not so derogatory. If we don’t have a social media policy that is strong enough, we need to look at it. We need to stop beating each other up.”
During the same meeting, township Treasurer Jaimie McQuire noted that the township did have a social media policy for employees, though Clerk Josh Sutton noted that the policy did not apply to township contractors. McQuire noted that contractors, however, were expected to “act ethically.”
The March 14 meeting even led to the arrest of an Oscoda Woman, Jennifer Kirch, after she allegedly assaulted Oscoda Township Police Department officers at the meeting.
Kirch took the podium during public comment on March 14 to address what she saw as a personal threat towards her by Dickerson.
Kirch, who had brought up the issue a number of times during public comment while meetings were being held via Zoom (township officials have since voted to ax Zoom meetings, though though they are still being broadcast publicly via micTV), took the podium during public comment at the beginning of the meeting. She addressed how the township was allocating funds and said she would be back to address the Hammerhead comment during the second public comment section.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards told Kirch that the item was in the board packet for information purposes and that the board would not be discussing it. Kirch said that she understood but that she wanted her full four minutes and she would be returning during the second public comment later in the meeting.
Kirch returned during the second public comment and asked that she be allowed to speak for more than four minutes. Richards stopped Kirch and reiterated that the issue would not be discussed by the board and was for information only.
After becoming agitated and allegedly assaulting police officers (see separate story) Kirch was arrested for disturbing the peace and was led out of the room by the officers. Kirch was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a felony and Disturbing the Peace, a misdemeanor.
Richards left her seat and pled with Kirch to calm down as officers held her down on the ground.
“I apologize for that.” Richards said after Kirch was removed from the room. Then she read the instructions on the public comment card.
“I’m very sorry for what happened this evening. I’m sorry that Jenn had to be taken out like she did. It was unfortunate. Something I never, ever want to see again, and I’m sorry for that” is how Richards concluded the meeting.