SWARTZ CREEK – There’s plenty of work to be done, but the Oscoda swimming and diving team showed off just how good it can be this winter. The Owls, competing at a relay meet at Swartz Creek on Friday, Dec. 10 beat out four other schools to come home with the first place trophy.
A computer issue at Swartz Creek prevented official results from being released, but the Owls were more than happy with their victory nonetheless.
“In the past, we have not had a large enough team to compete (at relays), but (at Swartz Creek), we showed up ready to swim,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “We competed against four other schools that are not in our league. Our school was the only school with a combined girls and boys season, but that didn’t stop us. Our girls were out touching the boys at every opportunity.”
Oscoda had its biggest challenge against host Swartz Creek, but managed to finish them off in the final events.
“There were several instances where Swartz Creek started out ahead but we were able to catch up and out touch them in the end,” Steward said. “This was an amazing meet to watch. With one win in the books, I am excited to see what the team does.”
Oscoda returns to action on Jan. 4 at home against John Glenn, it what will be its Independent Swim Conference opener.