ALABASTER — Hundreds of members of the public came out to the United States Gypsum (USG) plant in Alabaster Township, Friday, to get a look at giant equipment, check out the quarry and learn about what USG workers have been pulling out of Iosco County’s ground for 120 years.

They also got a lesson on the many uses that gypsum, the ivory-colored dusty rock, has in our everyday lives, thanks to USG staff.

