HONORING VETERANS – Banners, such as the one pictured above, will grace downtown Oscoda and AuSable between Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor local Veterans.

OSCODA – Families and businesses in Oscoda have quickly embraced the idea of honoring Veterans through a new banner program. Banners honoring Veterans will be placed on light poles along US-23 through AuSable and Oscoda townships from Memorial Day to Veterans Day annually as a “living memorial” for Veterans.

The banners are open to active, honorably discharged or retired military members who are alive or deceased. Banners will include a photo of the Veteran, their rank, name, branch of service and years of service.

