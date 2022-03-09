OSCODA — More than 40% of the water in Oscoda Township, nearly 8 million gallons was lost in 2021 of water purchased by the township from the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority.
According to a report presented to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees during their regular Feb. 28 meeting, nearly 19 million gallons of potable water were bought from the utility authority and just over 11 million gallons were sold to Oscoda Township customers.
According to the report, the largest percentages lost were in April with 56% lost and November with 60% lost. A small percentage of the monthly loss was generally attributable to bacterium testing, flushing and filling the Vactor truck and the water suppression tanks at Kalitta Air.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline reported to the Oscoda Press that 40% was not a typical amount of water loss.
“We did have a few leaks throughout the year which don’t help our averages.” “We are working on a long term solution,” she added.