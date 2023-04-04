OSCODA – The confusion about who is responsible for township finances continued at the March 27 meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said he put hiring a finance director on the agenda because he had spoken with other municipalities around the state who employed finance directors. Wusterbarth said that elected officials come and go and employing a finance director would provide continuity to the finances.
Wusterbarth made a motion that the trustees and superintendent would take what he referred to as a field trip to White Lake Township. White Lake, in Oakland County with a population of over 30,000, does not employ a superintendent. Wusterbarth said the finance director reports to the township supervisor and that the clerk and treasurer work together with the finance director who maintains most of the finances and reporting structures.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked if the clerk, treasurer, supervisor and finance director in White Lake are full-time. Wusterbarth responded that they are. Wusterbarth said he used the position description from White Lake and added to it to include training for the clerk and the treasurer. Wusterbarth said that the former Certified Public Accountant (CPA) did not understand that Kline was the main contact.
“Actually, Ms. Kline isn’t the lead contact and has never been when there is a CPA or the auditors, they always work with the clerk and the treasurer,” McGuire said.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked what the CPA trained McGuire on. She responded that she did not receive any training.
McGuire said the CPA was cleaning up six months of bank reconciliations that the clerk had not completed and got the books cleaned up for the audit.
“You don’t need a finance director you need people who are competent to do their job,” McGuire responded. McGuire’s comment was met with applause from the audience.
“I like the idea of having consistency,” Supervisor Bill Palmer said. He added that the township would need to add the salary to the next budget, saying he had no idea how much it would cost to hire a finance director.
McGuire argued that the superintendent position is the one that is supposed to provide continuity when the elected positions change.
“That would be true if our superintendent was here for a long time but that has not been the case recently,” Palmer responded. McGuire, an elected official, has been in the position of treasurer for the past 20 years.
Wusterbarth made a motion for the board to take a field trip to White Lake before the end of May. Spencer supported the motion and it passed unanimously.
Trustee Tim Cummings said that he was curious about what White Lake is doing because experience walks out of the door when a new clerk or treasurer are voted in. Cummings noted that Sutton had no accounting experience, which he said has led to problems. Cummings thought the problems were avoidable. He added that he wanted to see how it is done in White Lake.
McGuire said she is curious how it works. McGuire said that none of the board members had talked to her or her Deputy Jane Hackman before putting the item on the agenda. McGuire said that after she was elected she obtained a significant amount of training and learned a lot on the job. She said she had learned the most from the CPAs and during the audits.
Spencer said that you can’t expect someone new to have the same level of experience after four years that McGuire has after 20. McGuire agreed with Spencer.
Wusterbarth said the issue was brought up by the previous superintendent.
Next, Wusterbarth made a motion to hire Mark Miller as a part-time finance director. Wusterbarth stated that Miller has a significant amount of experience with auditing large commercial accounts, is local and semi-retired. He said he wanted Miller to focus on training. Wusterbarth said he wanted to try this for the next three to four months while the township goes through the audit.
McGuire asked if Miller still holds his license. Wusterbarth stated that Miller was certified to practice as a Certified Public Accountant in two states. A review of public records shows that Miller was last certified in Michigan in 2003 and that his certifications in California and Ohio both expired in December 2022.
McGuire disagreed with the duties Wusterbarth had outlined for the finance director saying they were duties of the superintendent, clerk or treasurer. McGuire said she wanted to see a list of the duties before approving the hire. Wusterbarth said he was using the list of duties he included in the board packet.
Spencer asked which duties in her office she didn’t want Miller to do.
“Anything that has anything to do with the treasurer’s office,” McGuire said before going through the list of duties she didn’t think Miller should perform.
McGuire went through the job description and pointed out duties that are the responsibility of the clerk, treasurer or superintendent.
Cummings jumped in and said that he didn’t think the title of finance director was appropriate for what the board was discussing. He said that financial consultant would be a more appropriate term. Cummings said he thought that the position and title should match.
Palmer said that McGuire was correct that the duties of the clerk and treasurer were defined by statute and the board can’t take those duties away unless the treasurer or clerk agree to it. Palmer added that he thought it would be helpful to bring in a CPA since the township was coming up to audit time.
Wusterbarth rescinded both of his previous motions and made a motion to hire Miller as a financial consultant that will not touch statutory duties of the clerk or treasurer without their permission and that the position will report to the superintendent, with duties assigned by her. Spencer supported the motion that passed in a vote of 4-2 with McGuire and Cummings voting no.
The state statutes are clear about the financial responsibilities of the clerk and the treasurer. Later in the meeting Palmer read the statutes from the Michigan Township Association. (See separate article).
A similar situation evolved in 2020 when board members wrote a job description for a finance director with a salary of $65,000-$75,000, depending on experience. The description was written at the suggestion of Dave Schaeffer, who was the township superintendent at the time. At the time Schaeffer wanted to reduce the treasurer and clerk to part-time to hire the finance director. According to Palmer the position was never posted.
After Wusterbarth was elected in 2020, he said that the township attorney at the time, Rob Eppert, had told board members that no township elected office could be reduced.
As previously reported, at the time Palmer had said that the finance position was off the table.
“The next point at which the salary could be reduced to part time would be in 2024 prior to the next election, if this board feels that it’s necessary,” Palmer said at the time.
Today, Palmer says that the clerk’s position has grown beyond what Sutton originally was elected to do. Elections have expanded from one to 10 days, according to Palmer. He said the position was “way more involved” than what Clerk Josh Sutton thought it would be. Palmer said a finance director could take on payroll, one of the clerk’s duties, since that is a non-statutory duty. According to Palmer, the treasurer’s duties have not changed.
In a follow-up interview, Palmer said that the township was still trying to figure out the details of Miller’s position. Palmer said the previous CPA was charging the township an hourly rate of $85 which increased to $105. He said that Miller was willing to serve as a consultant at an hourly rate of $45. The township was determining whether it would be better for him to be a part-time employee or a contractor.
Palmer said that he was aware that Miller’s certification lapsed and attributed it to Miller being semi-retired. Palmer said he was waiting on an opinion from the attorney about the duties Miller could perform without being a CPA.