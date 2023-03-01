OSCODA – The ninth consecutive year of Ray Ray’s Pike Town USA Ice Fishing Tournament took place Feb. 18 on Van Etten Lake and provided the community with a whole day of ice fishing, socializing, and winning great prizes – best of all, it’s all for a great cause.
The annual fishing tournament started as an effort by president of the tournament Rick Eberhardt to raise money for victims of cancer and their families that were experiencing financial turmoil as a result of the illness. Eberhardt understands just how detrimentally the disease can affect victims and their families after losing his own brother Ray Eberhardt, whom the event is named after, to multiple myeloma cancer in January of 2014. Rick started the event the following year in honor of his brother and the passion he had for ice fishing.
Ray passed away at 43, leaving behind his wife and four children; yet, his memory lives on through his family and the diligent efforts that have been made to transform his passing into an opportunity to reach out and help others who are battling the disease. The first iteration of the event was able to raise $1,500 that was given to Ray’s wife and children to assist them during their time of need.
Eight years later, and the annual tournament has raised tens of thousands of dollars in funds for families in need, while steadily increasing in size and scope; this year’s tournament saw nearly 200 people in attendance and resulted in approximately $8,000 being raised for victims and their families.
“A thirteen-year-old shouldn’t have to go through something like this,” Rick told everyone there, holding back tears while referring to one of this year’s recipients for assistance, Mya Hall, a teenage girl with leukemia. “That’s why we do what we do.” Recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, 28-year-old Wyatt Hemings was also in attendance and a recipient of the tournament’s raised funds. The tournament was able to raise enough money to donate $4,000 each to both Hall and Hemings.
The tournament commenced at 7 a.m. as anglers paid the $15 registration fee and took to the lake to compete for the largest catch in the categories of pike and perch, respectively. Air Force Beach’s Warrior Pavilion provided patrons with a respite from the elements and served as the base of operations for the event. Inside the pavilion there was plenty of seating, as well as hot food such as chili and venison, served by the event’s dedicated team of volunteers.
Weigh-ins took place at 3 p.m. in front of the Warrior Pavilion and the contest concluded with David Coors securing the largest perch, measuring out to 11 3/4 inches, which he caught at 11:40, and Kelly Johnson bringing in the prize-winning pike, measuring at 29 1/2 inches, which he pulled from the lake at 2:56, just minutes before the submission window closed. The victors were awarded $500 each for their prize catches.
In addition to the titular fishing contest, a Chinese raffle was held as well, which required patrons to purchase tickets to throw their hats in the ring for a chance to win items from an impressive array of prizes. There was no shortage of gift cards to local businesses, as well as ice fishing gear; some of the most notable prizes though, were a 6” Hand Auger, donated by Frank’s Great Outdoors, a framed $100 bill, and a variety of camping, fishing, and golfing trips which will certainly prove worthwhile for recipients once the winter months are behind us.
While addressing patrons of the tournament, Eberhardt made sure to acknowledge the collective efforts that go into pulling off the event such as the hard work of the tournament’s volunteers, as well as support from local business and everyone who showed up for the day. “This is only possible because of all of you,” he said.
With as much success as the event has had, Eberhardt wants the event to keep growing and become bigger and better each year. Eventually, Rick would like to see the tournament become as big as something like Houghton Lake’s Tip Up Town or East Tawas’s annual Perchville USA festival. “We’re planning some big things next year,” Eberhardt told this year’s contestants. “So we want to make sure everyone comes out.”