OSCODA – The ninth consecutive year of Ray Ray’s Pike Town USA Ice Fishing Tournament took place Feb. 18 on Van Etten Lake and provided the community with a whole day of ice fishing, socializing, and winning great prizes – best of all, it’s all for a great cause.

The annual fishing tournament started as an effort by president of the tournament Rick Eberhardt to raise money for victims of cancer and their families that were experiencing financial turmoil as a result of the illness. Eberhardt understands just how detrimentally the disease can affect victims and their families after losing his own brother Ray Eberhardt, whom the event is named after, to multiple myeloma cancer in January of 2014. Rick started the event the following year in honor of his brother and the passion he had for ice fishing.

