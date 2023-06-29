PROPOSED

PROPOSED – Peter McDonald’s renderings for the boardwalk project were on display at a reception on June 10.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Friday, June 16 to discuss the Piety Hill and AuSable River boardwalk projects.

Chad MacDonald told the trustees that eight months ago he was getting ready to call a realtor about selling his family home. But then he and his brother began working on the concept of the Piety Hill Inn and Commons as well as resurrecting the idea of building a boardwalk in downtown.

