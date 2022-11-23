OSCODA- —For the first time in three years, an in-person Thanksgiving dinner was hosted at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight Street. Diners were seated and waiting by 12:45 p.m. for the dinner that started at 1 p.m.

As the doors to the social hall opened the delicious smells from the traditional dinner filled the icy air outside. After a blessing led by Pastor Pam Harkema, a line of volunteers filled plates with all of the traditional holiday favorites including turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and rolls.

