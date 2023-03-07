OSCODA – Gaylynn Brenoel has no time for naysayers, head-shakers, snickering comments or raised eyebrows.
She’s got a Bigfoot Bash to plan!
Well, actually, two!
The interim director of the Oscoda Au Sable Chamber of Commerce is banking that the growing popularity of the mysterious cryptid and two related upcoming bashes will bring hundreds and hundreds of ardent seekers and believers into town. Once here, they will need to sleep, eat, shop and recreate – all of which translates into ringing cash registers for area businesses.
“When this idea was brought to me,” Brenoel said, “I immediately thought that a Bigfoot event could be something unique for Oscoda that would bring local families and visitors from all around Michigan and neighboring states to fill up our cottages, resorts and hotels and keep our retail shops, restaurants and taverns busy after Labor Day, through the early fall.”
Brenoel, Chamber Events Coordinator Gina Provenzano, who’s the go-to on this, and a host of volunteers are in the throes of planning the two new additions to the Chamber’s long-established Summer 2023 lineup, with its Paul Bunyan Festival, July Fourth Parade and Art on the Beach.
The Bigfoot Pre-Bash in June is designed to get the idea of the elusive creature on people’s radar and will feature Michigan Bigfooters who are making a growing name for themselves and locals, who will tell their personal encounter stories. The September Bigfoot Bash will feature nationally-known big name Bigfoot speakers, vendors, a kids’ area, an exclusive night search in the Huron National Forest, and more.
Local Main Street business To the Moon & Back immediately got behind the plan.
“I think the best part is seeing what it will do for community revenue. Small businesses and restaurants will all benefit,” said Jackie Mackenzie, who with Lain Mackenzie co-owns the gift store and more that opened in May of 2021.
Is the Bigfoot theme over the top? Mackenzie says “no.”
“I think it will be a hit with this group of people who love Bigfoot and will do crazy things and have a great time for it!”
One significant element of the Bigfoot Bash is the timing, according to Brenoel.
“Traditionally in our area, visitors to our area starts to decline after Labor Day,” Brenoel said. “The Bigfoot Bash follows our very popular Paul Bunyan Days in Oscoda and extends our opportunities for increased visitors to our area with the Bigfoot Bash being held on September 29th & 30th, a time when the Fall Colors are still vibrant, the AuSable River Queen is still operating, and hotels and resorts have rooms available.”
Planning and launching a Bigfoot experience is not an economic unknown. Similar events are hosted throughout the country with the granddaddy of them all – the Ohio Bigfoot Conference – hosted at the Salt Fork State Park Lodge & Conference Center in Lore City. Located in southeast Ohio, the very popular event last year brought in 4,000 people, and is billed as the “Largest Big foot Conference East of the Mississippi.”
Last year, the conference center’s 148 rooms and 52 cabins sold out, a spokesperson said, and found attendees who had not previously made hotel arrangements, scrambling for beds in nearby Lore City. In conjunction with the conference, the state park’s nearby 215-site campground is often at or near capacity, although some may simply be vacationers, officials said. This past year, five food trucks were on site to add to the Conference Center’s offerings and meet demand.
Debbie Robinson, executive director of the Ohio Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau, says Brenoel and her group are on the right track. According to Robinson, state figures show a day-visitor to such an event will spend $114 per person, but that triples to $342 — when they “spend the night.”
Year-round the tiny town capitalizes on its Bigfoot notoriety, because there has been a “sighting,” she said, and people come from all over the country to attend workshops and go on regularly-scheduled “hunts” at the state park.
Brenoel has high expectations for Oscoda.
“(This we hope will be) a fun event for residents and visitors during a beautiful time of year that benefits our businesses. It’s a “win-win” all around,” she said.
While the two Oscoda Bigfoot events are still in the planning stages, this is what is known so far:
• Bigfoot Pre-Bash, Saturday, June 3: At the Shoreline Players theatre in Oscoda, designed to start the buzz and get people talking, featuring Michigan Bigfooters who are growing in popularity and name recognition, followed by a Town Hall, where attendees – some of whom are guaranteed to be locals — can tell their personal stories of actual encounters, or the unexplained noises and knocks that believers most often associate with the elusive creature. Also taking place, kickoff of a Bigfoot lyrics contest – a parody sung to “Home on the Range,” with prizes, and the winning lyric added to the song for its stage debut at the September Bash. Also raffle tickets will be on sale for a chance at a “giant” Bigfoot statue, created by local Oscoda carver Justin LeCourse. Tickets will be on sale all summer long, and the winner will be drawn at the Bash in September.
• Bigfoot Bash, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30: At Oscoda High School, featuring to date, Bigfoot Field Researcher Cliff Barackman who from 2011 to 2018 co-hosted Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot,” and who currently co-hosts the popular “Bigfoot & Beyond,” podcast with listeners tuning in weekly. Barackman will lead an exclusive night search in the Huron National Forest. The September Bash will also feature vendor tables promoting all things Bigfoot, and with an emphasis on nature, an area for children with Bigfoot games, crafts and more, local restaurants and bars will offer Bigfoot specials on food and drink, and there will be the raffling of a LeCourse’s “giant” wooden Bigfoot statue announcing its winner, and more!
To get updates on both events, go to oscodachamber.com. For sponsorship information or how you can get involved, call 989-739-7322.