AUSABLE TWP. — At their regular Dec. 5 meeting the AuSable Township Board of Trustees approved the 2023 schedule.

Board meetings are typically held on the first and third Monday of each month. However, in 2023 a number of those dates are holidays. The first meeting in January will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The second January meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Tags

Trending Food Videos