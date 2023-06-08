The following is the second of a two-part story on the latest Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. The focus last week, was on the state’s concerns with how the U.S. Air Force (AF) is conducting some of its work at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, in response to the site’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination – particularly, that the AF won’t be seeking a permit for an interim remedial action (IRA) involving Van Etten Lake (VEL). The permit would allow the state to ensure that the AF is meeting reporting and discharge requirements associated with the treated water that is to be returned to the aquifer as part of the project. This week’s story shifts to a synopsis of the concerns expressed by RAB members and area residents.
OSCODA – “We welcome your involvement here and we welcome you back. But next time you come back, bring actions with you,” urged VEL property owner, Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda founding member and Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN) Co-Chair Tony Spaniola, who directed his remarks to Department of Defense (DoD) officials.
As reported, personnel from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense attended the RAB meeting to conduct interviews with stakeholders and other community members as part of the DoD Environmental Cleanup Communication and Outreach Initiative. This effort is intended to enhance communication with such individuals, as well as strengthen the department’s outreach methods.
Along with observing RAB meetings, the responses given in the one-on-one interviews with residents help to highlight best practices and opportunities for improvement with public engagement, provide input about the successes or shortcomings of the DoD’s public outreach and communication efforts at the local level and will inform a cohesive and collaborative approach to communication with local communities.
Although Spaniola appreciated the DoD’s presence and involvement, he remarked that they were there to do a study; however, he argued that it has been study after study in Oscoda, and no action.
He said that while the DoD promised the community urgent action last year, “This is a communication study.” If the department is going to study something, he encouraged them to study the way that WAFB has been managed for the last 13 years. “Because there are a lot of lessons here in how not to do things. Use it as an opportunity for improvement.”
Spaniola also said he believes that the community is willing to work constructively with the other agencies, but that they need honest, collaborative responses – which he claims they haven’t seen. “We’re starting to see a little bit, but it’s not enough.”
The dedicated residents and RAB members won’t be going away, he went on. “We’re going to continue to be actively involved, and we’re going to make things happen here.”
But, he pointed out, they would really like the AF and the DoD to engage and to commit to swift action. He also referenced the fact that it has been well over a decade since PFAS were first discovered at the site. “That’s way too long.”
More specifically, one issue that Spaniola and several other RAB participants raised during the meeting, pertained to a request that the AF implement four additional IRAs at WAFB. “These should have been done years ago. No question about it.”
As has been reported, the proposal involves the areas of the wastewater lagoons and seepage beds, Three Pipes Drain, Landfills 30 and 31 (LF 30-31) and the Defensive Reutilization Marketing Office (DRMO).
Letters of support backing the IRA requests – which were made last August by RAB Member Dave Winn – have since been issued by such entities as the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees and the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC), as well as State Representative Mike Hoadley. Further, RAB Member, GLPAN Community Leader and NOW Co-Founder Cathy Wusterbarth shared that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) also supports the request and believes that the IRAs are important for protecting the community.
She said that those in the area feel it is vital to stop the contamination from leaving the WAFB boundaries. “This is the point of these [IRAs] – to keep the PFAS from flowing off the base, to maintain it within the boundaries of the base and stop harming humans.”
According to a summary overview of the four IRAs being requested for consideration, the AF’s use of the wastewater lagoons and seepage beds created a major source of PFAS contamination in soils at that location; in groundwater (GW) as plumes that enter Clark’s Marsh and the swamp east of the marsh; and in nearby creeks which empty into the AuSable River, as well as the river itself – which result in widespread contamination of sediment, plus the surface water (SW) in the wetlands, streams, AuSable River and, ultimately, Lake Huron.
This, in conjunction with the contamination entering the marsh from a prior crash site and from the former fire training area of WAFB, where PFAS-containing firefighting foam was used, has resulted in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issuing Do Not Eat advisories for fish and wild game from these lands/waters.
As for Three Pipes Drain, the document reads that the source area of the GW contamination has been detected as high as 71,400 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOS and 2,220 ppt for PFOA, which are two types of PFAS analytes.
It is also stated that SW concentrations at the head of the drain, which is an expression of GW, has been measured at 890 ppt. SW is thus a highly contaminated, continuous discharge from this source area. Further, this plume is also responsible for the contamination of fish in the AuSable River.
With LF 30-31, the summary states that the landfills have created highly complex plumes, as mixed waste from the operations of WAFB and residential wastes were disposed there for decades.
Currently, there is a GW extraction system which partially captures this plume and discharges it into an engineered wetland; however, it doesn’t capture all of the contamination emanating from the landfills, and the wetland is incapable of removing the PFAS from the leachate.
According to the document, the AF is compelled by law to address this situation.
Along with adding to the contamination of the fish in VEL, it is also noted that the plumes discharge to the beaches of the youth camp owned and operated by the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, and contribute to the PFAS-contaminated foam on VEL – which MDHHS has advised people to avoid coming into contact with.
Lastly, the DRMO GW contamination has been measured at 74,100 ppt for PFOS and 3,520 ppt for PFOA. Proponents of the IRA argue that this high-level contamination, which ultimately vents to VEL, is clearly a controllable point source. They say that this plume is impacting both the YMCA camp and the VEL fish, and is also adding to the conditions which are creating the PFAS-contaminated foam on the lake.
“Every day that we delay is a denial,” Spaniola remarked, adding that these IRAs should already be in place.
He also said he thinks it’s incredibly unfortunate that they have had to go to such lengths as bringing in the township board, the BoC and members of Congress, just to get the AF to look at something which he contends should have been done years ago.
Wusterbarth said that after these four IRAs were proposed for consideration in August 2022, a RAB meeting was held that November, where attendees were advised that neither the DRMO area nor LF 30-31 warranted an IRA.
Following this, she and others from the community began seeking support from legislators, local governments and so on.
On March 27 of this year, she said that the AF submitted a letter to EGLE, essentially stating that they are going to try to collect more data for these IRAs.
However, “We believe – strongly believe – that no more data needs to be collected, that the data exists and they should use that data,” Wusterbarth expressed.
She noted that according to AF representatives, the letter doesn’t state that they will not conduct the IRAs; it just says that they’re going to continue looking into it. “And you’ll have to forgive us, but we don’t necessarily trust the Air Force that this is going to be done in a timely manner, if you can’t say ‘yes’ right now. Because it needs to be done now.”
Both she and Spaniola said that there are experts who agree with this, and that the data already shows there is harm to humans and the environment.
When reviewing the latest developments with the action items (AIs) – which are topics that RAB members ask to be addressed and/or discussed further – the four IRAs are among them and were mentioned by Program Manager/Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator Steven Wills, of the AF Civil Engineer Center, who is also the RAB government co-chair.
“As Cathy indicated earlier, EGLE did submit a request for those areas and the Air Force did provide a response back. So we are continuing to look at that,” Willis stated. He confirmed that the AF hasn’t said that it will or will not conduct the IRAs. They are still evaluating that, and will work with EGLE as they move forward.
Based on the AF’s response letter to EGLE, Winn said he understands that the AF is asserting that more data needs to be collected.
When speaking with Aerostar SES LLC Project Manager Paula Bond, during the technical session the AF hosted the day prior to the RAB meeting, Winn said he was under the assumption that any additional data will be collected as part of the ongoing remedial investigation (RI) at WAFB.
He asked for confirmation as to whether there will be enough data at the end of the RI, to either confirm or deny the IRAs, and Bond answered “yes.”
So at the end of November, Winn continued, they should be able to say that they confer with the state and the community that these IRAs are needed. “Is that true or not?”
“We will have the data so that the Air Force can make that decision,” Bond answered.
Wusterbarth said she feels that there may be some people who are desensitized to the severity of the situation at WAFB, but, “It is a toxic waste area. And if you look at the budget for the Department of Defense on cleanup for PFAS, Wurtsmith is in the top five.”
She said that the conditions at WAFB are horrible, and it’s one of the worst sites in the entire country, for DoD. The fact that they’re 13 years into this and don’t have a finished plan, and that they have to “beg and plead” for IRAs in order to keep the PFAS from flowing further throughout the community, is utterly ridiculous, she added.
She then mentioned a statement made earlier in the meeting, when Bond had been asked if any soil sampling would be done on the east side of VEL, and she replied that it is not part of the RI plan.
To those in the audience who live on the east side of VEL, Wusterbarth asked what happens on a windy day, and their response was, “foam.”
She said that along with being in the water itself, the foam piles up and gets blown onto lawns when the wind picks up. “Where does that foam go? It doesn’t jump back into the lake. No, it seeps right into that ground, and that soil needs to be sampled.”
As reported last week, Bond said that a source discrimination study will be done on the east side, looking at water collected from either residential wells or monitoring wells, and trying to determine if the PFAS detected is consistent with AFFF – a PFAS-containing firefighting foam that was used by the AF at WAFB when it was an active base – or if it’s more consistent with maybe a septic release. So, data is being gathered, which will then lead to additional data collection if needed, based on the results of those studies.
Wusterbarth said that to imply that the source of the PFAS on the east side of VEL is from a septic, is insulting to their intelligence and insulting to all of the homeowners who live there.
She said there needs to be a serious effort to get all of that defined and to determine, “that we know who the polluter is of the east side of [VEL]. So let’s get that done thoroughly and completely.”
Kyle Jones, who has had connections to the Oscoda area for 55 years and also owns a place in nearby Greenbush, said he thinks the AF is pretty well aware that the community feels there is more than enough data and evidence to support the IRAs now.
With the AF’s position being that the additional data needed is consistent with the current RI work plan, Jones said the community would like to understand, very specifically, what additional data are going to be taken. Related to this, he asked if it would be possible to have a virtual meeting so they can be informed of that.
Although he thinks that most of the sampling locations are on the maps which have been provided, as well as the posters which were displayed that night in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, where the meeting was held, “We can do that,” Willis verified.
Oscoda Township Trustee and RAB Member Timothy Cummings mentioned a resolution adopted by township officials, which supports the need for the AF to prioritize the four IRAs.
“We can no longer prevent the flowing of PFAS off of the base. We now have to stop what is already flowing,” he said.
He shared that this harkens him back to a comment he made in an AF meeting with Willis’s predecessors, in 2016. Cummings had said that the imposition of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) may actually serve the AF, but it is moving at such a slow speed that, “Mother Nature is going to outpace you.”
He said that at the time, they didn’t know the PFAS had actually exceeded the property boundaries of WAFB. “And I commented, ‘by the time you get done, it will be off the base.’ And within a year, that’s what happened.”
He added that with all of the experts involved, it stuns him how they don’t have that insight. “And that, as a lay person, I can spot that.”
To this, Spaniola said the approach which has been taken by the AF, in the name of saving money, has actually ended up costing the federal government more because the contamination has spread. “And in the meantime, it has exposed people in this community many times over, to exposures we know are dangerous – including the foam, for which there is a study that’s been done by the [MDHHS], that seems to have been ignored by the Air Force.”
Oscoda resident and NOW Member Chris Coulon also spoke about the foam, while displaying a poster with a collage of photos that she said demonstrates why all of this matters. She knows that the point of the RAB is to focus on environmental remediation, “but why do we do that?”
Simply put, she continued, it is because there are people.
She noted how busy Oscoda gets in the summer and, when she asked the audience if they had been on the AuSable River during the Fourth of July, it drew a strong reaction as they are familiar with how populated the area becomes.
Coulon showed a picture of the site at this time of year, remarking that there are more people than you can imagine. They don’t all fit on the bank and, as they’re scattered around, she says that Three Pipes Drain discharges right onto all of those in the river, who come to the community year after year.
As for the YMCA Camp on VEL, she said that children come from Detroit to enjoy this beautiful environment. But anyone who has ever been there when the children are visiting, sees that foam. “We see it every single day. Those kids swim in that lake, they boat in that lake; they are exposed to a toxin when they come from Detroit to enjoy their summer.
“This is why it matters,” she stressed.
In reference to the four requested IRAs, “We’ve already talked about all these things, but I want everybody to see and everybody to know, that this is the reason we’re here,” Coulon said. “The children that are here today, the children that we hope are going to be here in the future and the people who are here in this room.”
As for all the discussions about data, she says that one set which people need to really be looking at, are the morbidity and mortality tables. “People are dying now; every single day.”
When reviewing the AIs, one entailed asking what steps can be taken to reconsider including testing of the foam in the risk assessment phase of the work at WAFB.
However, Willis said that there is no approved method for such testing. “So there is no established, approved EPA method for foam analysis. The foam is a very intermittent occurrence, and so there is not a consistent exposure pathway that could be evaluated, in either the human health or ecological risk assessment.”
RAB Member Arnie Leriche said that the SW foam was brought up in August 2017, during the RAB’s first orientation. This was because three months prior, the Department of Environmental Quality – now known as EGLE – with the aid of a STEM high school class, found out that when the foam was sampled and analyzed, it was very high in PFOS.
According to Leriche, the AF took a sample a couple weeks later and determined it to be at 100,000 ppt, while the state has found upwards of 97,000 ppt in the foam. “And that’s mostly on [VEL].”
He said they were promised that a subject matter expert from the AF would meet with the RAB at their second orientation that September. “We did not see that person show up, and we were told that he was not coming.”
Although some studies have since been done by the DoD, he says that this information has not been accepted by the subject matter experts in the RI work plan.
According to Leriche, no one in the AF or their consultants have so far recognized that anything more should be done with foam, beyond what MDHHS and the state have recommended, “and that’s it.”
He said that this can be read in the WAFB risk assessment. “There’s no more investigation going to happen. That cannot stand.”
He explained that a couple articles have come out, after the DoD hired Oregon State University to sample VEL and Clark’s Marsh for foam, try to identify how high it was, see what kind of methodology could be used to sample it in order to address the issue, to identify a possible cause and so on.
Leriche says one of the findings was that the high concentration of the foam, especially for longer chain PFAS, are a concern because foam may serve as a direct route of exposure to humans through ingestion, or to organisms that live in the lake’s surface where the foam forms.
“That is a significant finding and statement,” he said, noting that this was reported in 2020, a little more than a year after the university did its sampling.
Leriche also said preliminary estimates indicate that PFAS-enriched SW foam can be a main exposure route which poses potential risks for people playing and swimming in the lake.
“So in March, just two months ago, their second article came out,” he continued.
According to Leriche, it reads that surface micro layers enriched in PFAS are likely present on any freshwater body impacted by PFAS and, as such, represent routes of exposure to humans during recreation, and to wildlife.
Enrichment, he augmented, means a multiplying effect of PFAS concentrations, as it moves from GW to the body of water.
“And then there’s the foam that we see,” he said. “Right at the top of the water, before the foam forms, is what they call a surface micro layer. It could be less than a millimeter thick.”
So, enrichment in this micro layer could impact bias on the high side, when it comes to the measurement of concentrations in samples collected for routine monitoring studies. Leriche said that may be a concern of the AF and the state when taking such collections, as they don’t want to sample that since it’s only a millimeter thick. “You want to sample the body of water, so you don’t want to mix the two together.”
He explained that things are intermittent because the foam which is visible only happens when the conditions are right. While people can’t see it before the actual foam appears, the contamination is still there. This can affect sampling, because the PFAS concentrations are significantly higher there, than in the water below the surface.
He reiterated that the state has recommended avoiding foam, and for humans and their pets to wash off after recreating in the lake. “But people are only going to do that when they see it. So the surface micro layer has to be studied.”
Leriche said he’s no toxicologist, but they’re talking about a potential imminent and substantial endangerment classification under CERCLA. He proposed inviting the authors of the Oregon State University study to meet with the RAB, perhaps virtually, to further discuss their findings. The RAB and AF representatives could then see if there’s at least something which can be done regarding this issue, as part of the WAFB RI.
There were several other concerns/requests raised during the latest RAB event, as well. To view the meeting in its entirety, a recording of part one is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga9PjB3T4Cw, and part two can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKj7qtH7qSs.