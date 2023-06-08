The following is the second of a two-part story on the latest Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. The focus last week, was on the state’s concerns with how the U.S. Air Force (AF) is conducting some of its work at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, in response to the site’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination – particularly, that the AF won’t be seeking a permit for an interim remedial action (IRA) involving Van Etten Lake (VEL). The permit would allow the state to ensure that the AF is meeting reporting and discharge requirements associated with the treated water that is to be returned to the aquifer as part of the project. This week’s story shifts to a synopsis of the concerns expressed by RAB members and area residents.

OSCODA – “We welcome your involvement here and we welcome you back. But next time you come back, bring actions with you,” urged VEL property owner, Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda founding member and Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN) Co-Chair Tony Spaniola, who directed his remarks to Department of Defense (DoD) officials.

