OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees passed Resolution Number 2023-04 to classify Furtaw Field as non-disposable property, to remain in public use as Furtaw Field, at its regular March 27 meeting.

The motion was made by Trustee Jeremy Spencer and received support from Clerk Josh Sutton. Five of the trustees voted for the resolution, and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth was the only dissenting vote.

